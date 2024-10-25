Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor step out for dinner as they celebrate Soni Razdan's birthday; Mahesh Bhatt chats with son-in-law

Today, October 25, 2024, marks the birthday of Soni Razdan. Her family got together to celebrate her birthday in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted as they stepped out for dinner. Mahesh Bhatt was also present and was seen chatting with his son-in-law.

The paparazzi captured Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor getting out of their car and entering inside a restaurant in the city. The actress looked stylish in a purple pantsuit, while her husband donned an all-white look. He was also seen sporting a mustache and a beard, which is probably his look for an upcoming movie.

Ranbir Kapoor also came outside the restaurant to see off his father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt. They had a short conversation before bidding goodbye to each other. Ranbir also showed his care as he asked the paps to make for the filmmaker. Watch the video here!

Earlier, Alia Bhatt shared a special post on Instagram wishing her mother. Sharing a couple of happy pictures with the birthday girl, she wished, “The center of our universe - happy birthday mothership.”

In the comments section, Soni Razdan expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank you, my sweetheart. It takes a center to know a center and you both are mine and always have been.”

Shaheen Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor also sent their love and wishes.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently returned from Kashmir where she was shooting for her YRF Spy Universe movie Alpha. Ranbir Kapoor has been busy with the filming of the epic Ramayana this year. Now, the couple is gearing up to reunite on screen for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The lead cast also includes Vicky Kaushal. Love & War is slated to release in cinemas on March 20, 2026.

