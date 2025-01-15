Armaan Malik manifests lending his voice to Shah Rukh Khan and collaborating with Arijit Singh: 'Look at Gully Boy...'

Bollywood singer Armaan Malik, known for his impressive vocals, recently expressed his wish to lend his voice to Shah Rukh Khan and collaborate with Arijit Singh in 2025. He also discussed the evolution of Hindi film music, citing Gully Boy's strong hip-hop influence.

In a recent interview with News18, Armaan Malik shared his aspirations for 2025, revealing his dream of performing at Madison Square Garden and becoming the voice behind Shah Rukh Khan. He also expressed a strong desire to collaborate with Arijit Singh on a duet, calling it an 'amazing' partnership.

He said, “I really want to play in Madison Square Garden in New York and be the voice for Shah Rukh sir. I also want to do a cool duet with Arijit Singh. It will be an amazing collaboration! Agar yeh sab 2025 mein ho jaaye toh nothing like it.”

Reflecting on his journey, the singer admitted that sometimes, even without actively manifesting his goals, they still come true, and he hopes 2025 brings these exciting opportunities to life.

Armaan also opened up about the emotional rollercoaster of 2024, which included performing with Ed Sheeran on stage while also experiencing the loss of his pet, Handsome. Despite the highs and lows, he expressed a renewed sense of positivity for 2025, aiming to embrace whatever life throws his way with an open heart and mind.

He is kicking off 2025 with a bang, having been once again invited to Seagram’s Royal Stag’s experiential music festival, Royal Stag Boombox. Reflecting on his ongoing collaboration, he shared his excitement about the fusion of hip-hop, Bollywood, and melody that the festival brings together.

Armaan Malik, who has worked with the festival for the past three years, emphasized the unique energy of these diverse genres merging on one platform.

Armaan excitedly shares details about this year's Royal Stag Boombox, where the hip-hop vibe is brought by artists like Raftaar and Ikka, and in previous years by Badshah, EPR, and Dee MC.

On his end, he represents the Bollywood and melody aspect, alongside talents like Neeti Mohan, Nikhita Gandhi, and Amit Trivedi. With an incredible lineup this year, Armaan believes the blending of hip-hop and Bollywood live on stage will be an electrifying experience for fans.

When asked about the genre he'd like to see more of in Bollywood music, Armaan Malik highlights the evolution of Hindi film music, referencing Gully Boy and its strong hip-hop influence. “Mainstream Bollywood music is limitless. Look at Gully Boy! It had so much of hip-hop,” he said.

He believes Bollywood music has already embraced many genres but expresses a desire for more incorporation of fresh sounds like house and Afro beats.

With these genres making their way into the industry, Armaan feels it's helping to reshape Bollywood’s soundscape and showcase how Indian music is evolving.

