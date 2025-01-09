Armaan Malik-Aashna Shroff Wedding Reception: Newlyweds redefine elegance as they pose happily on their big day: WATCH

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff finally tied the knot in a traditional and beautiful ceremony in December last year. Since then, the couple has been sharing glimpses of their wedding functions, making the internet go gaga over their looks and the themes of the pre-wedding events. A while ago, the newly married couple reached the venue of their wedding reception, looking elegant and graceful.

On January 9, 2025, Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff hosted a grand wedding reception to celebrate their union with many B-town celebs. A while ago, the love birds made everyone go ‘woah’ as they arrived at the venue, dressed in wedding finery. In a clip posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, they can be seen having a lovely time interacting with the paparazzi.

The newly married couple also engaged in some PDA, with the singer planting a sweet kiss on his wife’s cheek. For the fun soiree, Aashna decided to get dolled up in a blush pink embellished blouse with a fish-cut lehenga. She styled the dupatta like a cape and wore green diamond jewelry. As for the groom, he looked dapper in a navy blue indo-western outfit paired with matching pants.

Take a look:

A day ago, the couple dropped dreamy glimpses from their cocktail party, which they called their ‘Big Bow Affair.’ The fun music night was all about love and a whole lot of bows. “our Big Bow Affair : impeccable music, vibes, love and a whole lot of bows. We danced, we toasted, we celebrated each other and our loved ones. An unforgettable evening,” they expressed in the caption.

Take a look:

In another post, they revealed that ever since they started talking about getting married, both of them shared a very similar idea for their cocktail. They envisioned themselves in white outfits, and their dream was brought to reality by designers Shantanu & Nikhil.

