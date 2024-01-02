Arshad Warsi shares his funny observation from Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's Animal

The Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal has garnered a wave of reactions on social media after the release. Even though Sandeep Reddy Banga's directorial is a commercial success, many have expressed their concern over the film's content and termed it 'misogynistic.' Amidst this, actor Arshad Warshi shared his funny observation from Animal and it has a Rashmika connection.

Arshad Warsi says he observed a funny thing in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Recently, during an interview, Arshad Warsi, Manoj Bajpayee, and Aditya Roy Kapur also spoke about Animal. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Arshad mentioned a funny observation about Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s characters in the film. He said, “In Animal, Ranbir did not hit Rashmika as much as she slapped him.”

He further added, “I look at films as complete entertainment, I don’t want to get preachings or lessons.”

In the same interview, Manoj Bajpayee was also asked if he would ever work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The actor said, “You cannot just go by the name, it also depends on what is being offered. If everything is good then why not.” To this Aditya Roy Kapur shared, “You should read the script, it has to be something you should be excited about.”

While giving a review to Animal, Warsi also shared, "If it is something that is beyond something like there are things we like to see but not do. This could come in that bracket."

Sharing an example of how Indra Kumar had called him to do Grand Masti, but he did not like sex-oriented films. "I might like watching them as an audience but I won’t do it as an actor," said Arshad.

More about Animal

Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi. It was released on December 1, 2023, and clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. Despite the competition, the film managed to do well at the box office. It marked the first collaboration between Kapoor and Reddy (who had earlier made Arjun Reddy in Telugu and later remade it in Hindi as Kabir Singh). Notably, Animal is going to have a sequel titled Animal Park.

