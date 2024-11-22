Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys same dishes as Shah Rukh Khan at Chef Vikas Khanna’s restaurant in New York; see PIC

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna shares a great bond with Shah Rukh Khan and has hosted the Bollywood superstar at his New York restaurant in the past. Vikas recently hosted Ayushmann Khurrana and has now posted a picture with him. The chef also revealed that Ayushmann enjoyed the same dishes as SRK.

On November 21, 2024, Vikas Khanna took to Instagram and shared a picture with Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor was seen in a dapper look, wearing a white shirt and black pants with a brown leather jacket. Vikas posed alongside him in his chef coat. The duo was all smiles for the camera. The chef tagged the location as his restaurant Bungalow in New York.

In the caption, Vikas recalled talking to Neena Gupta about Ayushmann. He said, “I still remember the time Neena ji was traveling between Delhi and Varanasi. She was shooting Badhai Ho & my film THE LAST COLOR simultaneously. We spoke about @ayushmannk constantly.”

Revealing his admiration for the actor, Vikas stated, “I’ve always admired his craft & finally we met today. Absolutely the nicest, coolest guy.” He further mentioned, “I served him the same dishes, I served SRK. Missed you @tahirakashyap. Thank you Ayushmann for visiting Bungalow.”

Earlier, on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday on November 5, Vikas Khanna penned a heartfelt note. Sharing what it meant to cook for the King actor, he wrote, “I’ve hosted 4 American Presidents & almost every major World leader, but cooking for my Maa & YOU at Bungalow have been the biggest honor of my career & life.”

Giving a glimpse of their bond, Vikas continued, “You are our family, our sibling, our pride, our childhood, our love story, our greatest joy & our best representation.”

Sharing what SRK told him during his visit, he added, “When you were eating at Bungalow & held my hand & said, ‘I’ve not come to just a restaurant, I’ve come to honor a place that represents our parents & our culture.’ I cried like a child. I know Radha must be proud. You are EVERYTHING. Bless the mother which gave birth to a LION KING.”

