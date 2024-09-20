Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry. Since his debut in 2012, he has made a unique place for himself in Bollywood. Ayushmann’s movies have time and again entertained the audience and also delivered an important message. He has many performances under his belt that have helped him achieve a lot of acclaim. Netflix offers a variety of the actor’s films on its platform that set him apart. Check out these Ayushmann Khurrana movies on Netflix that deserve your attention.

7 Ayushmann Khurrana movies on Netflix to binge-watch:



1. Dream Girl 2

Running Time: 2 hours 7 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa

Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

Writer: Raaj Shaandilyaa, Naresh Kathooria

Year of release: 2023

Dream Girl 2 is one of the latest Ayushmann Khurrana movies on Netflix. The comedy drama is the spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl. The film revolves around Karam, who has to fulfill his girlfriend’s father’s conditions in order to be able to marry her. He crossdresses as Pooja, a bar dancer, to earn money. This lands him in many chaotic situations with the rest of the ensemble cast.

2. An Action Hero

Running Time: 2 hours 8 mins

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Action/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Madhav, Harsh Chhaya

Director: Anirudh Iyer

Writer: Anirudh Iyer, Neeraj Yadav

Year of release: 2022

An Action Hero is another one of the recent Ayushmann Khurrana films on Netflix. In the action-packed movie, he plays the role of an actor who finds himself entangled in a crime. He has to escape from both the police and a powerful politician who wants revenge. The film brought in a lot of positive reviews for Ayushmann’s performance.

3. Doctor G

Running Time: 2 hours 1 min

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah, Sheeba Chadha

Director: Anubhuti Kashyap

Writer: Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh, Anubhuti Kashyap

Year of release: 2022

Doctor G, one of the hilarious Ayushmann Khurrana movies on Netflix, revolves around Uday Gupta. Uday is a medical student who wants to pursue orthopedics, but he ends up in the gynecology department. He finds himself in the middle of hilarious situations as he is the only male student in the department.

4. Anek

Running Time: 2 hours 26 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Writer: Anubhav Sinha, Sima Agarwal, Yash Keswani

Year of release: 2022

Anek follows the story of an agent who is sent on an undercover mission in North East India amid disturbances. His aim is to restore the area’s peace. There, he meets Aido, a boxer who is a victim of racism. However, she is determined to realize her dreams of making her country proud.

5. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Running Time: 1 hours 56 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor

Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Writer: Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen, Tushar Paranjpe

Year of release: 2021

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui follows the love story of bodybuilder Manu and Zumba instructor Maanvi. However, their romance soon hits a roadblock when Manu learns Maanvi’s secret. The film is a lesson for everyone as he rids himself of his stereotypes. The film highlights the importance of transgender representation.

6. Article 15

Running Time: 2 hours 10 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Crime/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Writer: Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki

Year of release: 2019

Article 15 is another Ayushmann Khurrana movie on Netflix that deals with a social issue. He portrays the character of a cop who investigates the case of three missing girls in a village. The film sheds light on the history of caste-based discrimination in rural parts of India. Ayushmann received a lot of appreciation for his role in the film.

7. Bareilly Ki Barfi

Running Time: 1 hour 50 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon

Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Writer: Nitesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain

Year of release: 2017

Bareilly Ki Barfi stands as one of the top Ayushmann Khurrana movies on Netflix. This lighthearted story definitely deserves to be on your watchlist. In the movie, Bitti wishes to meet the author of a life-changing book that she reads. Chirag, the real author of the book, lies to her and tells her that it was written by his friend Pritam Vidrohi.

Which of the above Ayushmann Khurrana movies on Netflix did you enjoy the most? Let us know in the comments below.

