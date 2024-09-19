7 Taapsee Pannu movies on Netflix that prove she’s our forever ‘Haseen Dillruba’

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood today. Since her Hindi debut in 2013, she has delivered stellar performances in films of different genres throughout her career. Netflix, a leading streaming service, offers many movies starring the actress that showcase her acting skills. Presented here is a list of Taapsee Pannu movies on Netflix that prove she’s our forever ‘Haseen Dillruba.’

7 Taapsee Pannu movies on Netflix to binge-watch:



1. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

2 hours 12 mins IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Thriller/Romance

Thriller/Romance Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, Jimmy Shergill, Aditya Srivastava

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, Jimmy Shergill, Aditya Srivastava Director: Jayprad Desai

Jayprad Desai Writer: Kanika Dhillon

Kanika Dhillon Year of release: 2024

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is one of the latest Taapsee Pannu movies on Netflix. It is the sequel to the 2021 romantic thriller Haseen Dillruba and takes place a few years after the events of the first film. Rani and Rishu try to escape the clutches of the police by taking the help of Abhimanyu, who has a mysterious past of his own.

2. Dunki

Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

2 hours 40 mins IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon

Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon Year of release: 2023

Another recent Taapsee Pannu movie on Netflix is Dunki. The comedy drama marked her first on-screen collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. In the film, Taapsee plays the role of Manu, who wishes to get a UK visa. She meets Hardy, an ex-soldier who promises to make her reach London. The duo and their friends travel to the place through an illegal route.

3. Shabaash Mithu

Running Time: 2 hours 34 mins

2 hours 34 mins IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Movie Genre: Biography/Sport

Biography/Sport Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Raaz, Mumtaz Sorcar, Geeta Agrawal Sharma

Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Raaz, Mumtaz Sorcar, Geeta Agrawal Sharma Director: Srijit Mukherji

Srijit Mukherji Writer: Priya Aven

Priya Aven Year of release: 2022

Shabaash Mithu is a biopic based on the life of former cricketer Mithali Raj, who has captained the Indian women’s national cricket team. It showcases her life journey including her childhood, moments of struggle, and career achievements. Taapsee received a lot of acclaim for her performance as Mithali.

4. Haseen Dillruba

Running Time: 2 hours 16 mins

2 hours 16 mins IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Thriller

Romance/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, Aditya Srivastava

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, Aditya Srivastava Director: Vinil Mathew

Vinil Mathew Writer: Kanika Dhillon

Kanika Dhillon Year of release: 2021

Haseen Dillruba is another one of the Taapsee Pannu films on Netflix that deserves to be on your watchlist. In the film, the police investigate a housewife, whose house exploded and presumably resulted in the demise of her husband, Rishu. They suspect her while she tells them about her past and marriage.

5. Badla

Running Time: 1 hour 57 mins

1 hour 57 mins IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller

Crime/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, Amrita Singh, Manav Kaul

Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, Amrita Singh, Manav Kaul Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh Writer: Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh Year of release: 2019

One of the most thrilling Taapsee Pannu movies on Netflix, Badla is an official remake of the 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest. The actress plays the role of Naina, a woman caught in the middle of a crime investigation. She hires a lawyer, and they work together to find all the pieces of the puzzle.

6. Naam Shabana

Running Time: 2 hours 20 mins

2 hours 20 mins IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Kumar

Taapsee Pannu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Kumar Director: Shivam Nair

Shivam Nair Writer: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Year of release: 2017

Naam Shabana is the prequel to the 2015 film Baby. The film follows the back story of Shabana Khan and shows how she became a spy agent. In this Netflix movie, Taapsee Pannu is seen in an action-packed avatar. Akshay Kumar, who headlined Baby, makes a special appearance in Naam Shabana.

7. Chashme Baddoor

Running Time: 2 hours

2 hours IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Comedy/Romance Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Ali Zafar, Siddharth, Divyenndu, Rishi Kapoor, Anupam Kher

Taapsee Pannu, Ali Zafar, Siddharth, Divyenndu, Rishi Kapoor, Anupam Kher Director: David Dhawan

David Dhawan Writer: Renuka Kunzru

Renuka Kunzru Year of release: 2013

Chashme Baddoor is a special Taapsee Pannu film on Netflix as it marked her Hindi debut. The film revolves around her character Seema, who is running away from her father’s attempts to get her married to an army man. She goes to Goa, where she meets Sid. The duo falls in love, but Sid’s friends Omi and Jai get jealous. They try to create problems between the couple and separate them.

Other Taapsee Pannu films available on Netflix include Game Over, Soorma, Looop Lapeta, and Dobaaraa. As fans eagerly await the actress’ upcoming projects, they can enjoy these works available on the platform. Which of the above Taapsee movies on Netflix is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

