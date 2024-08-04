Ayushmann Khurrana pens heartwarming note on Kishore Kumar's birth anniversary; 'Forever grateful to the legend'

People all over the world are showing their respect and dropping heartwarming messages as August 4, 2024, marks the 95th birth anniversary of the late legendary singer Kishore Kumar. Several celebrities have penned warm messages and one of them is Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor who is also a singer extended his love to the legendary singer.

A while ago, Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a video on his X (formerly Twitter) account. In the clip, we can see the actor guessing Kishore Kumar's iconic songs just from the music.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Growing up with Kishore Da’s music shaped and inspired my own love for singing melodies from the heart. His songs have been a source of comfort, joy, and inspiration throughout my life. Forever grateful to the legend. Happy Birthday Kishore Da (hand-heart)."

On the other hand, Javed Akhtar also remembered the singer and penned a special note. The veteran lyricist took to his X handle and wrote, “Today is Kishoreda’s birth anniversary, I wonder if in the show business all over the world even after so many years any performer is missed by so many with such intensity. Kishoreda aap jaisa tha no hai na hoga.” This was the same line Javed tweeted earlier as well about Kishore da. In its extension, he had written, “Kishore da millions and millions miss you almost every day and I am one of them.”

On the professional front, Ayushmann was recently seen in Dream Girl 2 co-starring Ananya Pandya. A recent report in Mid-Day suggested that Khurrana hasn't been able to fit in dates for Meghna Gulzar’s movie, reportedly titled Daayra, due to a packed schedule in the second half of 2024. The film which is supposed to go on floors by the end of the year, will clash with Ayushmann’s US music tour. The actor also has two other cinematic ventures lined up besides Border 2.

The above-mentioned portal reported, “The dates are currently being negotiated for all the projects, but Meghna’s movie is not on his list. The production team has been informed, and Gulzar is said to be scouting for a suitable replacement.”

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla earlier exclusively revealed that Meghna’s film was based on true events. A source stated, “It’s a hard-hitting film that warrants the presence of actors with the caliber of Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The duo has read the script and was shocked by the details of the case. After Talvar, this is another film that could shock the nation and stir a conversation about the case.”

Apart from these, we also informed our readers that Ayushmann is teaming up with Rashmika Mandanna for a horror comedy. It is titled Vampires of Vijay Nagar and will be directed by Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar.

