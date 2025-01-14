Azaad actress Rasha Thadani reacts to comparison with Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor; ‘They have already…’
Recently, debutant Rasha Thadani addressed comparisons to Suhana Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Read on to find out what she said!
Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, is preparing for the release of her debut film Azaad, which features Ajay Devgn, his nephew Aaman Devgn, Diana Penty, and others. Rasha has already captured fans' attention with her impressive expressions and dance skills in the song Uyi Amma from the movie. In a recent interview, Rasha shared her thoughts on being compared to Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan, saying, "They have already completed films and had their releases. So, I think there's something I can actually learn from them."
In an interview with Filmygyan, Rasha Thadani was asked about being compared to other star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan. The interviewer read out a comment from a netizen: "Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha is coming to compete with Janhvi, Khushi, and Suhana."
Responding to the comment, Rasha humbly stated that she believes the others are more experienced than she is. She acknowledged that they have done more work, completed films, and had their releases. Rasha expressed that she feels there is much to learn from them and doesn't view the comparison as fair due to their greater experience.
Azaad follows the journey of a skilled horse rider, portrayed by Ajay Devgn, who escapes from the ruthless English army. The story takes a turn when his horse goes missing, prompting him to embark on a dangerous mission with the assistance of a young boy, played by Aaman Devgn.
Rasha Thadani will star as a member of a royal family, while Diana Penty will play Ajay's love interest. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad blends action with heartfelt emotions. The film explores themes of love, loyalty, and courage.
Created under the banners of RSVP and Guy In The Sky Pictures, the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on January 17, 2025.
