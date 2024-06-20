Bad Cop Review: Gulshan Devaiah, Harleen Sethi and Anurag Kashyap led crime-drama is racy and gripping

Name: Bad Cop

Director: Aditya Datt

Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Kashyap, Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva

Rating: 3.5/5

Where To Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Plot:

Karan (Gulshan Devaiah) is a cop and Kazbe (Anurag Kashyap) is a dreaded gangster who deals in the illegal trade of ivory. The death of a journalist leads to CBI officer Aarif (Saurabh Sachdeva) to look into the matter and the prime suspect is someone very close to inspector Karan. The story of Bad Cop revolves around how Karan balances his police job where he has to diligently carry out his duty, and his family life, which is very quickly falling apart.

What works for Bad Cop:

Bad Cop is a racy and gripping crime-thriller that keeps you hooked from the very first scene. Every character is interesting to analyse. There are many twists that you would not see coming and that's where the show really excels. 3 to 4 different tracks go on in the show and the way they convulge, only goes to show how well it has been written and how beautifully it has been conceptualised. The cinematography and the background music are both first rate and they enhance the output of the show. The primary actors and the supporting actors perform extraordinarily well and the result is an exciting original show for the Hindi audiences.

What doesn't work for Bad Cop:

There's nothing that doesn't particularly work for Bad Cop. It remains an engaging and exciting show from episode 1 to episode 6. Yes, a few cinematic liberties are taken and the show does get filmy at times, but that never is a huge concern in the larger scheme of things.

Bad Cop has more episodes to follow, which may release soon. This strategy of release shows in bits breaks the tempo. Hotstar can plan and release the entire show in one go.

Advertisement

Watch the Bad Cop trailer

Performances in Bad Cop:

Gulshan Devaiah in his different roles is simply terrific. You have to watch the show to believe it.

Anurag Kashyap as Kazbe is entertaining. The second part of the show should give more perspective into his eccentric character.

Harleen Sethi as Inspector Devika is excellent. She has a really strong screen presence and it is fun to see her onscreen.

Saurabh Sachdeva as CBI officer Aarif is intimidating. He keeps you on the edge while you watch the show.

Aishwarya Sushmita is very solid as Arjun's crime partner.

Every other supporting actor does well to justify their presence in the show.

Final Verdict of Bad Cop:

Bad Cop is an enjoyable and gripping crime-thriller-drama. Only concern with the show is that it's not complete and the viewers will have to wait months to watch the other half of the first season.

You can watch Bad Cop on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What to watch this weekend: Jitendra Kumar's Kota Factory Season 3 to Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan's Ishq Vishk Rebound