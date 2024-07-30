Janhvi Kapoor recalls being advised to try ‘open relationship'; Ulajh star calls it ‘most absurd’ suggestion

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has captivated audiences with her exceptional acting and stylish fashion sense. Beyond her career and fashion, her rumored relationship with Shikhar Pahariya has also garnered attention.

The couple consistently sets relationship goals with their public appearances, romantic dates, and affectionate gestures. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor shared her thoughts on the most absurd relationship advice she has ever received.

Janhvi Kapoor reveals ‘most absurd’ relationship advice she received

During a rapid-fire round with Hauterrfly, Janhvi Kapoor was questioned about the 'most absurd relationship advice' she has ever received. She revealed that someone had suggested, “Why don’t you just try an open relationship?” The video has since gone viral on social media, with fans speculating about who might have given her this advice.

Janhvi Kapoor on plans of getting married with Shikhar Pahariya

At a recent Pinkvilla masterclass, Janhvi Kapoor was asked about making her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya official. She responded by saying, “I’m very happy with my life at the moment. Neither of us has time for anything more right now.” When a fan suggested that the couple’s hashtag should be ‘Jassie,’ Janhvi replied, “Oh no, I don’t like that.” She proposed instead that the hashtag be ‘Janhvar.’

Janhvi Kapoor on work front

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Sharan Sharma’s Mr and Mrs Mahi, where she starred alongside Rajkummar Rao. She is now gearing up for her next project, Ulajh. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film boasts a notable cast including Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and Jitendra Joshi.

Advertisement

Scheduled for release on August 2, 2024, Ulajh is produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey. Besides this, Janhvi is also set to appear in Devara: Part 1 and SSKTK.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor amusingly shares hashtag for her and beau Shikhar Pahariya; says she learned to be ‘down to earth’ from parents