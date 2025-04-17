Anurag Kashyap slams censorship over release of 90, Punjab 95, Tees, Dhadak 2 and Phule: ‘Aap ki kyon sulag rahi hai’

Anurag Kashyap has yet again expressed his frustration over the halt in the release of 90, Punjab 95, Tees, Dhadak 2, and Phule. He posted lengthy messages slamming the censorship of the film, questioning the government.

On April 17, Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram stories and lashed out at the government.

He pointed out, "90 Punjab 95 Tees Dhadak 2 Phule I don't know how many other films are blocked that exposes the agenda of this casteist, regionalist, racist, government is blocked who is so ashamed to see there own face in the mirror. So ashamed that they can't even openly talk about, what is it about the film that bothers them. F*ckin' cowards."

Advertisement

Take a look

In addition to this, he also shared a post on his Instagram handle stating, "Dhadak 2 ki screening mein censor board ne bola, Modi ji ne india mein caste system khatam kar diya hai. Usi aadhar pe Santosh bhi india mein release nahin hui. Ab Brahmin ko problem hai Phule se. Bhaiya, jab caste system hi nahin hai to kahe ka Brahmin . Kaun ho aap. Aap ki kyon sulag rahi hai (At the time of Dhadak 2’s screening, the censor board said that Modi ji has eliminated the caste system. On this basis, Santosh was also not released in India. Now, Brahmins have a problem with Phule. Brother, when there is no caste system, then what Brahmin? Who are you? Why are you instigated)?"

Take a look

"Jab caste system tha nahin toh jyotiba Phule aur Savitri bai kyon the. Ya toh aap ka bahmnism exist hi nahin karta kyon ki Modi jinke hisaab se india mein caste system nahin hai? Ya sab log milke sab ko chuhiya bana rahe ho. Bhai mil ke decide kar lo. India mein casteism hai ya nahi. Log chutiya nahin hain.. Aap Brahmin log ho ya phir aap ke baap hain jo upar baithe hain. Decide kar lo (When there was no caste system, then why were Jyotiba Phule and Savitri Bai. Either Brahminism doesn’t exist because, according to Modi, there is no caste system in India, or everybody is making a fool of everyone. Unanimously decide if there is a caste system in India. People are not fools)," he further added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda admits ‘mera shaadi karne ka mood nahi tha’ before getting married to wife Lin Laishram; here’s what changed his mind