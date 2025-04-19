Anurag Kashyap lands in legal trouble over ‘derogatory and casteist remark’ against Brahmins? Details inside

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape, abuse and death.

Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has yet again been embroiled in controversy for his recent statement against Brahmins. His statement received a lot of backlash from audiences. Now, a complaint has been filed against him for his ‘derogatory and casteist remark’ against Brahmins.

Recently, a user commented on Anurag’s post saying, “Brahmins tumhare baap hain. Jitna tumhari unse sulgegi utna tumhari sulgaayenge.” (Brahmins are your fathers. The more you mess with them, the more they will burn you). Replying to the user, the filmmaker wrote, “Brahmin pe main mootoonga... koi problem?” (I will urinate on Brahmins... any problem?)

Now, Ashutosh J. Dubey, an advocate and the Head of BJP Maharashtra's SM Legal and Advisory Department, took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared that he has filed a complaint against him for his remarks against Brahmins. He wrote, “I have officially submitted a complaint to @MumbaiPolice seeking registration of an FIR against @anuragkashyap72 for his derogatory and casteist remark against the Brahmin community.

He added, “Such hate speech cannot be tolerated in a civil society. The law must take its course.”

Anurag Kashyap hasn’t responded to the complaint yet.

For the unversed, the filmmaker recently sparked a conversation on social media by expressing his frustration with the CBFC for delaying the release of Phule, a biographical film helmed by Ananth Mahadevan. The project, featuring Pratik Gandhi as social reformer Jyotirao Phule and Patralekhaa as Savitribai Phule, has drawn objections from some Brahmin groups in Maharashtra who claim it portrays their community inaccurately.

Anurag further highlighted the irony of certain groups reacting strongly to a movie that hasn’t even reached the public yet. He questioned how such access was possible before official clearance and release.

After he faced backlash for his comment, he took to Instagram and shared that his daughter, family, and friends have been receiving r*pe threats.

He shared that though he stands by his overall post, he regrets the impact of a particular line that he considers has been misinterpreted and taken out of context. He added, “No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends, and colleagues getting r*pe and death threats from the kingpins of sanskar.”

