Anurag Kashyap promises ‘apne gusse par kaam karunga’ in fresh apology to Brahmin community: ‘Mera parivaar mujhse...’

Anurag Kashyap was recently in the headlines after he defended the upcoming movie Phule against calls of censorship. After some of his controversial remarks on Brahmins went viral, he apologized for a line ‘taken out of context.’ Now, the filmmaker has issued a fresh apology and promised that he would work on his anger. He also revealed that his family was hurt by his remarks.

Today, April 22, 2025, Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram and shared a long apology note. He wrote, “Main gusse mein kisi ko ek jawab dene mein apni maryada bhul gaya. Aur pure Brahmin samaj ko bura bol dala (I forgot my limits while replying to someone in anger and spoke ill of the entire Brahmin community).”

Sharing how he hurt a lot of people, Anurag stated, “Woh samaj jiske tamam log meri zindagi mein rahe hain, aaj bhi hain aur bahut contribute karte hain. Aaj woh sab mujhse aahat hain. Mera parivaar mujhse aahat hai. Bahut saare buddhijeevi, jinki main izzat karta hoon, mere uss gusse mein, mere bolne ke tareeke se aahat hain (That community whose people have been a part of my life and still are and contribute a lot to it. Today, all of them are hurt because of me. My family is hurt. Many intellectuals, whom I respect, are hurt by my way of speaking in that anger).”

Have a look at Anurag Kashyap’s post!

Anurag Kashyap continued, “Maine khud hi aisi baat karke, apni hi baat ko mudde se bhatka diya. Main tahe dil se maafi mangta hoon, iss samaj se jinko main yeh nahi kehna chah raha tha, lekin aavesh mein kisi ki ghatiya tippani ka jawab dete huye likh diya (By saying such a thing, I myself diverted the attention from the issue. I apologize from the bottom of my heart. I did not want to say this to the community, but I wrote it in response to someone's bad comment).”

He added, “Main maafi mangta hoon apne unn tamam sahyogi doston se, apne parivaar se aur uss samaj se, apne bolne ke tareeke ke liye, abhadra bhasha ke liye (I apologize to all my friends, my family and that community for my way of speaking and for the abusive language).”

Anurag further promised, “Ab aage se aisa naa ho, main uss par kaam karunga. Apne gusse par kaam karunga. Aur mudde ki baat agar karni ho toh sahi shabdon ka istemaal karunga (Now I will work on it so that this does not happen again. I will work on my anger. And if I have to talk about the issue, I will use the right words).”

The Bombay Velvet director concluded his note by hoping that he would be forgiven.

