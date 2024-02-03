Bhumi Pednekar recalls getting 'inappropriately' touched at age 14: 'I remember the poking and pinching'

Trigger Warning: The following article includes mentions of molestation

Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most successful and popular actresses in Bollywood. Apart from her work, the Thank You For Coming actress is also vocal about environmental and other social issues. In a recent interview, Bhumi spoke about an incident that took place when she was groped at the age of 14 during a fair in Bandra, Mumbai.

Bhumi Pednekar talks about being groped

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Bhumi Pednekar spoke about being groped at the age of 14 and that she still can't get over the trauma. She said: “I remember this very very clearly. In Bandra, fairs used to happen back then. I was a teenager, probably 14, and was with my family. I knew what was happening… it’s not like I was unaware. I was walking and somebody kept pinching my a*s."

She added, "Though I looked back, I couldn’t understand who did it because it was very crowded. Somebody tried touching me inappropriately again and again and I was getting paranoid. Though I was with my family, there also was a whole bunch of kids from my building as well. But I didn’t say anything at that time because I was thrown off by what had happened."

The actress stated that she still remembers how it felt. "I remember the poking and the pinching. It’s like your body remembers… these are traumas that you can’t get over,” she added.

Bhumi Pednekar's work front

Bhumi was last seen in the comedy-drama Thank You For Coming with Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh among others. She is currently gearing up for the thriller flick Bhakshak where she plays the role of a journalist. The film is slated to release on Netflix on February 9, 2024. Apart from that, she is also doing Meri Patna Ka Remak with Arjun Kapoor.

