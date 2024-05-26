Bipasha Basu to write book on self-discovery; says, 'It's time to share my learnings with fans and readers'
Bipasha Basu is set to delight her fans as she will pen a book on self-discovery. The actress' last screen appearance was in the miniseries Dangerous in 2020, leaving her fans eagerly awaiting her next project.
Bipasha Basu is one of the most loved actresses in the B-town. She is currently enjoying her motherhood phase and family time with her daughter Devi, husband Karan Singh Grover, and others.
But, the actress has something exciting for her fans. Basu is going to pen a book on self-discovery and in a new interview, she shared that it is time to express her feelings with her fans and readers.
Bipasha Basu to soon write a book on self-discovery
Actress Bipasha Basu will soon turn into an author as she will pen a book exploring the themes of self-discovery, resilience, and the pursuit of inner peace.
In an interview with PTI, Basu shared that her life has been challenging and blessed in equal measure. She is looking forward to "this new chapter in my life".
"But what has got me through and this far is a conscious decision to focus on the bright side of life and to choose sunshine - every day! I felt it's time to share my learnings with my fans and readers. I am delighted I have found an enterprising team in The Sunflower Seeds and L Ventures who will be working closely with me on making this dream come true," Bipasha added.
Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu's book is scheduled to be released in 2025.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover enjoy quality time with Devi
Bipasha Basu recently shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram. The video captured a precious moment of Devi rushing into her arms for a hug. With her arms wide open, Bipasha awaited her little one's embrace. The scene then unfolded with Devi calling out "papa papa" and heading towards her father Karan Singh Grover, who uplifted her up with affection. Bipasha captioned the post, "Doll" and it received a lot of love from fans.
Bipasha Basu's work front
She was last seen in the miniseries Dangerous in 2020, leaving her fans eagerly awaiting her next project. In a recent interview with News 18, when questioned about her comeback, the actress shared, "I'm going to get back to it very soon. I think my daughter's going to allow me to do it." She also acknowledged that she is currently navigating the process of finding a balance between her professional commitments and family life.
ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's 'doll' Devi melts hearts as she runs toward her parents for hug; fans react