Bipasha Basu to write book on self-discovery; says, 'It's time to share my learnings with fans and readers'

Bipasha Basu is one of the most loved actresses in the B-town. She is currently enjoying her motherhood phase and family time with her daughter Devi, husband Karan Singh Grover, and others.

But, the actress has something exciting for her fans. Basu is going to pen a book on self-discovery and in a new interview, she shared that it is time to express her feelings with her fans and readers.

Bipasha Basu to soon write a book on self-discovery

Actress Bipasha Basu will soon turn into an author as she will pen a book exploring the themes of self-discovery, resilience, and the pursuit of inner peace.

In an interview with PTI, Basu shared that her life has been challenging and blessed in equal measure. She is looking forward to "this new chapter in my life".

"But what has got me through and this far is a conscious decision to focus on the bright side of life and to choose sunshine - every day! I felt it's time to share my learnings with my fans and readers. I am delighted I have found an enterprising team in The Sunflower Seeds and L Ventures who will be working closely with me on making this dream come true," Bipasha added. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu's book is scheduled to be released in 2025.

Advertisement

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover enjoy quality time with Devi

Bipasha Basu recently shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram. The video captured a precious moment of Devi rushing into her arms for a hug. With her arms wide open, Bipasha awaited her little one's embrace. The scene then unfolded with Devi calling out "papa papa" and heading towards her father Karan Singh Grover, who uplifted her up with affection. Bipasha captioned the post, "Doll" and it received a lot of love from fans.

Bipasha Basu's work front

She was last seen in the miniseries Dangerous in 2020, leaving her fans eagerly awaiting her next project. In a recent interview with News 18, when questioned about her comeback, the actress shared, "I'm going to get back to it very soon. I think my daughter's going to allow me to do it." She also acknowledged that she is currently navigating the process of finding a balance between her professional commitments and family life.

ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's 'doll' Devi melts hearts as she runs toward her parents for hug; fans react