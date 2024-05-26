Cannes 2024: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar send love to Payal Kapadia and team All We Imagine as Light over Grand Prix win

The 77th Cannes Film Festival turned out to be a wonderful event for Indian cinema, where artists not only showcased their talent but also ended up achieving prestigious accolades. The festival ended on a great note for Payal Kapadia and her film All We Imagine as Light by winning the Grand Prix.

The cast and crew of the film have received a lot of love and warm wishes from the film industry, including celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more.

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor congratulate All We Imagine as Light team

After the film All We Imagine as Light won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Take a bow!!! What an achievement!!! Congratulations to the entire team..” She also tagged Payal Kapadia and the cast of Kani Kusruti, Chhaya Kadam, Divya Prabha, and Hridhu Haroon.

Karan Johar expressed, “HISTORY has been created such a proud moment for Indian cinema! The Grand Prix for #allweimagineaslight huge congratulations to #payalkapadia and her exceptional cast and crew.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan re-shared the winning post on her Story, while Karisma Kapoor wished, “Congratulations to the entire team.”

Ayushmann Khurrana, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Farhan Akhtar pen heartwarming notes for All We Imagine as Light team

Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted on X, “‘Herstory’ created! Breaking new grounds and inspiring us all… A hearty congratulations to the entire team of ‘All We Imagine As Light.’”

Aditi Rao Hydari expressed in a special post on Instagram, “At a very perplexing time in history where only the noise from my incredible county seems to get amplified, Here is an independent film by a first time director that wins the Grand Prix honor at @festivaldecannes. Please take a moment and let us all stand and applaud this monumental achievement.”

She added, “This is the crowning glory of the fight for good Cinema in India. It may happen again, but not without the impact of #Payalkapadia’s spectacular achievement. So proud, so grateful. My love and congratulations to the entire team! India in all Her glory, and on Her own terms… What a moment!”

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar wished, “Heartiest congratulations #PayalKapadia and team #allweimagineaslight .. first Indian film to win the Cannes Grand Prix.”

Bipasha Basu also congratulated Payal Kapadia and the team of AWIAL.

