Arti Singh has been hitting the headlines ever since she announced her wedding with a Navi Mumbai-based businessman, Dipak Chauhan. Although her grand wedding festivities were worth grabbing attention, the simplicity and emotions behind it stole the limelight. However, Arti Singh filled in her fans with every minute detail of her wedding on her Instagram handle. The couple is celebrating one month of their marriage on May 25, 2024.

Recently, the new bride dropped a string of pictures on her social media handle from her honeymoon diaries, as the couple celebrated one month of their marriage. The delightful snapshots of the couple served as a real treat for the viewers. Scroll down to see the pictures.

Arti-Dipak celebrates one month of marriage

Recently, Arti Singh shared a series of romantic pictures from her recent honeymoon trip, where she was seen exotically posing with her husband Dipak Chauhan.

In the pictures, the couple was seen engrossed in each other as they passed the love glances. Every picture speaks about their unconditional feelings for each other. These moments captured in the snapshots filled the hearts of the audience's hearts with delight.

Accompanying the pictures comes a caption, where the Bigg Boss 13 contestant wrote, “One month (heart emoji).”

Celebs’ and fans’ reactions

As soon as the pictures surfaced on Instagram, celebrities dropped in their love for the beautiful married couple, as Kashmera Shah complimented the couple writing, “Looking good.” Ridhiema Tiwari gave a tag to the click, as she wrote, “Pyaar (Love).”

However, the fans couldn’t stop themselves from flooding the comment section with their affection for the newlywed lovebirds. One of the fans commented, “Wakayi pta nhi chala ki 1 month Kab ho gaye. Ab tak ki sabse pyari shadi aur pyare couple (True! It’s already a month to their marriage. It was the best marriage and the best couple to date).” Another user wrote, “Gud to see Arti happy She deserves it.” In the next comment, a user wrote, “World best couple.”

More about Arti’s wedding

Arti Singh got married to Dipak Chauhan on April 25, 2024, in the presence of their family and close friends in the Mumbai city at Iskcon temple. The wedding was a star-studded one as it was attended by several stars from the television industry including, Kapil Sharma, Rashami Desai, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta, Shehzada Dhami, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Govinda, and others. The party was hosted by the bride's brother Krushna Abhishek, and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah.

The actress received a warm fairytale-like welcome at her in-law’s house after a traditional wedding.. In her wedding lehenga, Arti has set the goal for all the girls who are soon going to become a bride.

