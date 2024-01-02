Bobby Deol drops adorable PIC with his ‘whole world’, dad Dharmendra; Sunny Deol and Esha Deol are all hearts

Bobby Deol is currently enjoying the massive success of his last release, Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film brought him back to his A-game. On the other hand, the actor often keeps posting endearing posts on his social media, giving a peek into his personal and professional updates.

Now, a while back, Bobby yet again treated his social media family with an adorable photo with his legendary father, Dharmendra.

Bobby Deol drops cutesy pic with dad Dharmendra

Today, on January 02, Bobby Deol took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable photo with his dad, Dharmendra. In the photo, Bobby can be seen sharing a warm hug with his father. The two are beaming sweet smiles for the camera. While sharing the post, the Animal actor dropped a heart-warming caption as he wrote, “ My life, my whole world. My papa love you the most (accompanied by red-hearts emoji).

Take a look:

Sunny Deol and Esha Deol react to the post

In the picture shared, Bobby is seen sporting a blue printed shirt, while his father is seen wearing a black T-shirt with a stylish matching cap.

Minutes after it was shared, the post attracted several endearing reactions from fans and followers. On the other hand, Bobby’s elder brother and actor Sunny Deol, and sister Esha Deol dropped red-hearts as they reacted to the post.

In addition to this, Junior Bachchan aka Abhishek Bachchan also dropped a red-heart emoji in the comments section.

Dharmendra and Bobby Deol's work front

Speaking of Dharmendra, the legendary actor captivated the audiences last in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, led by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film also marked a directorial comeback for Karan Johar after a long hiatus. This movie also marked Karan Johar's return as a director after a long break. Alongside Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, the film featured esteemed actors like Jaya Bachchan, Anjali Anand, and Tota Roy Chowdhury. While all the actors delivered commendable performances, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's adorable chemistry stole the spotlight.

Bobby Deol, on the other hand, made a magical comeback with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film headlined by Ranbir Kapoor also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and others in pivotal roles.

In Animal, Bobby was seen portraying an antagonist’s role and his character was named, Abrar Haque.

