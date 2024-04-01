Bollywood Newswrap, April 1: Karan Johar’s major update on Student of the Year 3; Navya Naveli on inviting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her podcast

On the eventful first day of April 2024, the Bollywood industry gave a lot of entertaining news. From Karan Johar sharing a major update on the Student of the Year 3 to Navya Naveli Nanda talking about inviting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her podcast What The Hell Navya, let's have a look at today's top news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of April 1, 2024

1. Karan Johar shares major update on Student of the Year 3

As per Times of India, Karan Johar shared details about Student of the Year 3 at the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh. While talking about his upcoming projects, he discussed the web series, revealing that Reema Maya from Nocturnal Burger will be directing it. He also emphasized collaboration with new talents, highlighting Reema as an example.

He said, “Reema Maya will be directing the digital version of Student of the Year. But it will be her way and definitely not mine, because if I will enter Reema Maya’s world, then I will make it more of an illusion, which is what her name means. I just wanted it to be her voice. She made it her own series.”

Advertisement

2. Navya Naveli Nanda on inviting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to her podcast

During a recent chat with Zoom, when questioned about inviting more guests on her podcast, such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Nanda Nanda shared, "Hopefully, if we have a season 3, I'd love to invite guests, including those outside the family. I think it would be a lot of fun, and we could learn so much from them, hearing about their experiences."

3. Parineeti Chopra ends pregnancy rumors as she flaunts her fitted clothes

Taking to her Instagram handle, Parineeti Chopra shared a fun video of her attire that she chose for the promotions of Chamkila today. The actress wore a white colored bodysuit that she paired with white trousers and a white blazer. Sharing this, the actress wrote in the video, "Wearing well-fitted clothes today, because when I tried a kaftan dress…", followed by several cutouts of headlines that stated Parineeti is pregnant. Sharing this reel she wrote, “Entering my fitted clothes era.”

4. Vedang Raina recalls Alia Bhatt first pointed out his resemblance to Ranveer Singh

During an interview with Lifestyle Asia India, Vedang Raina recalled how his Jigra co-star Alia Bhatt and director Vasan Bala had pointed out his resemblance to Ranveer Singh.

“Before The Archies released, I was already shooting for Jigra. One day Alia mentioned it to me and at that time no one was really saying it because The Archies wasn’t out. Then my director, Vasan (Bala) sir took a picture of a still of me from the monitor and said, “That’s Ranveer Singh,” he was quoted as saying.

5. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Teaser OUT

The makers of the long-anticipated Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 dropped the teaser of the film. The 2-minute 13-second teaser introduces the subject of the film and delves into three parallel stories set in the modern age of the internet, facing the consequences of love and betrayal.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Meet actress who worked with Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt but quit acting and got married at peak of her career