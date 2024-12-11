Bollywood Newswrap, December 11: PM Modi’s gift to Kareena Kapoor’s sons, Shatrughan on sons missing Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding

Hey Bollywood fans, did you miss today's big updates? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered! From PM Modi signing autographs for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s sons Taimur and Jeh to Shatrughan Sinha explaining why his sons Luv and Kussh skipped Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding, here’s your top news roundup!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of December 11, 2024:

1. Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s sons, Taimur and Jeh, get THIS gift from PM Modi

Kareena Kapoor shared photos on Instagram from a meeting with PM Modi, where the Kapoor family invited him to celebrate Raj Kapoor’s 100 years in cinema. The family, along with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, posed with PM Modi in ethnic attire.

One photo shows him signing autographs for Kareena’s sons, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena expressed gratitude and announced the 'Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival' to honor her grandfather’s legacy.

2. Sonakshi Sinha’s dad, Shatrughan, reveals why his sons Luv and Kussh missed her wedding

After Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding in June, it was revealed that Sonakshi's brothers, Luv and Kussh, chose not to attend the celebrations, causing a stir. In a recent conversation with Retro Lehren, Shatrughan Sinha recently discussed his sons' absence, acknowledging their human emotions and potential immaturity.

He also suggested that cultural factors could have influenced their decision. Reflecting on his own journey, he shared that, had he been in their shoes, he might have reacted similarly. However, with age and experience, his perspective was more balanced, leading to a different response compared to his sons'.

3. Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha-Poonam Sinha and Rekha attend Zaheer Iqbal’s birthday bash

Zaheer Iqbal recently marked his birthday with a cozy celebration alongside wife Sonakshi Sinha, her parents Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, and actress Rekha. A heartwarming video from the event, shared by Sanam Ratansi on Instagram, quickly went viral.

In the clip, Zaheer is seen cutting his birthday cake with Sonakshi by his side and her father, Shatrughan, and Rekha standing behind them. The touching moment comes when, after blowing out the candles, Zaheer prepares to feed Sonakshi the first piece of cake, but she gently insists he feed his father first. He happily obliges, making the moment even more heartwarming.

4. Arjun Kapoor on battling ‘bitterness’ during rough phase of career

Arjun Kapoor made a strong return with Singham Again after facing a tough career phase, which led him to seek therapy. He opened up about feeling disconnected from cinema and battling bitterness. With therapy, he learned to confront his emotions, accept his struggles, and move forward, realizing that amid life's challenges, emotional fatigue had made it harder to cope.

5. Varun Dhawan on doing a film like Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

In a recent conversation with GQ India, Varun Dhawan discussed his approach to choosing films, revealing that he doesn't let cinema influence his moral compass. He was asked about Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, which had faced criticism for its controversial themes.

Varun admitted that while he wouldn't have been sure how to react to such a project in the past, he now respects director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and would consider working with him in the future.

