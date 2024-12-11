Ananya Panday sizzles with rumored BF Walker, Khushi Kapoor twins with Vedang Raina and more in INSIDE PICS from Amritpal’s birthday celebration

Renowned film producer Amritpal Singh Bindra known for backing projects like Bandish Bandits and Bad Newz had a grand birthday celebration on Tuesday evening. Several inside pictures have surfaced from the star-studded event featuring Khushi Kapoor, her rumored BF Vedang Raina, Ananya Panday, her rumored BF Walker Blanco, Vicky Kaushal, Suhana Khan and more.

On December 11, social media sensation Orry took to his Instagram stories and posted the photo dump from Amritpal Singh Bindra’s birthday celebration. The stories began with him cutely posing with the birthday boy and writing, "About last night and Amrits Bday" followed by three red-heart emojis.

In the following pictures, he posed with the likes of Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari, her rumored BF Walker Blanco, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Angad Bedi, Isabelle Kaif, Angad Bedi, and Kim Sharma.

Take a look

For the special evening, Khushi Kapoor and her rumored BF Vedang Raina twinned in black as the actress opted for a sleeveless dress while the Jigra actor looked suave in a black shirt paired with denim. Meanwhile, Vicky and Arjun also kept it classy with their choice of black outfits. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan looked gorgeous in a red bodycon dress.

In addition to this, Orry’s birthday photo dump also featured Sunny Sanskari Ki Tusli Kumari director Shashank Khaitan, Arjun Varnain Singh, producer Ritesh Sidhwani, and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh among others being a part of the celebration.

Take a look

Going further, Bindra is looking forward to the release of the second season of Bandish Bandits. The trailer of the upcoming show was released nearly a week back on December 2, 2024. The series will feature Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhary, Divya Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur among others in important roles.

The show is poised to make its digital debut a day after tomorrow, i.e. on December 13, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. Created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, the first season of Bandish Bandits was released in August 2020. The sophomore chapter was directed by Anand who has co-written the series alongside Atmika Didwania and Karan Singh Tyagi.

