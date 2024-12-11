Arjun Kapoor admits ‘bitterness’ growing inside him during rough phase of career; reveals what triggered him to get therapy: ‘I realized I needed…’

Arjun Kapoor made a massive comeback with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again as the sinister Danger Lanka. Before the Ajay Devgn-led cop drama, Kapoor experienced a rough patch in his career, which he recently admitted created ‘bitterness’ inside him, and he had to seek therapy.

In a recent conversation with GQ India, Arjun Kapoor reflected on the rough phase. He admitted that "a lot of noise" shows up when things don’t work out as expected and taps into one’s "worst fears" leaving one to wonder if the audience is still there.

The Singham Again actor shared that his introspection quest was too internal. According to him, he thought he would be able to deal with it the way he has always in the past. However, this time it was different and people around him noticed that he struggled to even get out of bed. It is when the actor sought therapy and the ‘trigger’ was to realize that his condition was distancing him from cinema, the thing which he loved the most.

“I stopped watching films, consuming cinema, stopped going to theaters. I stopped being able to embrace other people’s good work and started sensing a kind of bitterness growing within me. I realized I needed somebody to just listen to me," he said.

The 39-year-old stated when he vented it all out, the answers were right in front of him. His therapist directed him to own his words and he realized what was going to "theoretically" within him to be put into practice. This resulted in him abandoning procrastination, making choices, and getting out of bed no matter how hard it felt.

Arjun further emphasized that his ability to cope with the hardships had always existed, but it was just a sense of fatigue that had kicked in. “Life has given me enough bad phases to know that this too shall pass. But you can only get on a rollercoaster so many times. No one likes to be on one constantly," he remarked.

The Ishaqzaade actor mentioned that "emotional draining" happens when one deals with failure, but he was "tired" of it.

Arjun will be next seen in No Entry 2 alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

