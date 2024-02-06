Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 6: Alia Bhatt turns executive producer for Poacher; legal notice for Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter

On the sixth day of February 2024, we got to see a lot of exciting entertainment news that buzzed throughout the day. Alia Bhatt is set to serve as an executive producer for an investigative crime series titled Poacher. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter received legal notice and many more. Let's dive deep into the top 5 Bollywood news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of February 6, 2024

1. Alia Bhatt turns executive producer for Poacher

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will be serving as an executive producer for an investigative crime series titled Poacher. The series is directed by Richie Mehta, who has previously helmed the hit drama series Delhi Crime. Based on true events, Poacher will chronicle the largest ivory poaching ring in the history of this country. Created, written and directed by Mehta, the series will star Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Matthew and Dibyendu Bhattacharya among others. Poacher will be available in Hindi, Malayalam and English on Amazon Prime Video from February 23rd.

Alia shared a collaborative post on her Instagram handle with her production company Eternal Sunshin along with Prime Video to unveil the series' first look. The caption read, "Beneath the silence, the forest reveals a deadly conspiracy... and the hunt for the Poacher begins! Alia Bhatt comes on board as #ExecutiveProducer on #PoacherOnPrime, a new Amazon Original Crime series, Feb 23"

2. Fighter receives legal notice for THIS reason

Days after the release of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, it received legal notice. According to recent news in India Today, there was a kissing scene between Patty and Mini that seems to have offended an Air Force officer from Assam. Saumya Deep Das, the officer, believes that the kissing scene in uniform is disrespectful to the IAF.

The Indian Air Force officer further alleged that the portrayal of the kissing scene between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone especially within the context of military attire is perceived as a disrespect to the honor and sanctity associated with the uniform, hence a legal notice has been sent to the makers of Fighter.

3. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani reportedly parted ways

In a joint statement, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani told the Delhi Times that they have decided to separate their ways. They shared, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected."

4. Sushmita Sen addresses reports of her wedding plans with Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen recently opened up about the reports of her wedding plans with Rohman Shawl and said that she “doesn't give a damn about it”. In a conversation with Film Companion, Sushmita said, “I know the whole world thinks I should give a damn about, at this stage at least, settling down. I don't give a damn about it.”

5. Imran Khan opens up on Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na sequel

Talking to Vogue India, Imran Khan revealed that Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was the story of so many people. He added, “But for my part, it was the journey of Jai from boyhood to manhood. It is the story of two young people growing up, understanding what they seek in a partner, and finding their way to love. It culminates so nicely that I don’t know what additional emotional growth you could have for these characters.”

