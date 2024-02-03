Fighter 2nd Saturday Box Office: Hrithik, Deepika film sees a huge 90 percent jump; Collects 10 crore

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and others, redeemed itself by jumping by close to 90 percent on its second Saturday at the Indian box office, as it netted around Rs 9.80 - 10.40 crores on day 10. Fighter is now performing like an accepted urban centric film that sees huge growth over the weekend and a considerable dip over the weekdays.

Fighter Has Crossed The Rs 150 Crore Nett India Mark On Its 10th Day

Fighter sits at a nett of Rs 155 crores after 10 days and shall see another Rs 10 crore plus day on second Sunday. At the moment, the aerial actioner looks to settle with collections of around Rs 190 crores nett depending upon how Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is received by audiences the coming week. This is a reasonable turnout for a film that saw a huge dip in its collections on the first Monday.

Fighter Is On Course To Gross 300 Crores At The Worldwide Box Office

Fighter will be hitting the 10 million dollar mark internationally on Sunday and this is without a release in the Middle East which could have added 2 million dollars the very least, despite the nature of the content. It's lifetime total will be around 12 million dollars and clubbed with India's final gross, the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone led aerial actioner will top the Rs 300 crore gross worldwide mark, thus making it the highest Indian grosser of 2024 so far, going past HanuMan.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Fighter In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 23 crores 2 Rs 38.50 crores 3 Rs 26 crores 4 Rs 27 crores 5 Rs 7.25 crores 6 Rs 6.50 crores 7 Rs 6.15 crores 8 Rs 5.50 crores 9 Rs 5.50 crores 10 Rs 10 crores Total Rs 155.40 crores nett in 10 days

About Fighter

Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Minni (Deepika Padukone) and Rocky (Anil Kapoor) are part of Air Dragons, that includes the best pilots of the Indian Air Force. Following the Pulwama attack on India, the Indian Air Force conducts an air strike on Balakot. In a series of events following the Balakot airstrike, two of India's cadets get captured by Pakistan. Watch the movie to know whether Shamsher and his team are able to rescue the captured cadets or not.

