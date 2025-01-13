Bollywood Newswrap, January 13: SRK and Salman's film with Sonu Sood creates buzz; Inside Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's Goa pre-wedding celebration and more

Hey, Bollywood buffs, are you feeling the Monday blues and missed the latest buzz? Don't worry! From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's film with Sonu Sood creating waves to Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's pre-wedding celebrations in Goa going viral, here are today's top 5 news highlights! Check them out below!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of January 13, 2025:

1. Masaba Gupta reveals her daughter's name

Masaba Gupta shared a heartwarming photo of her daughter's hand on Instagram, showcasing a gold bracelet with the little one's name, Matara, which embodies the divine feminine energies of nine Hindu goddesses, celebrating strength, wisdom, and beauty.

2. Inside Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani’s Goa pre-wedding celebration

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani have begun their pre-wedding festivities in Goa, surrounded by close family and friends like Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Armaan Jain. The celebration, which kicked off on January 12, 2025, featured stunning sunset views on a beach.

Videos and pictures from the event have flooded the internet, including one where Alekha walks down the aisle, leaving Aadar emotional. The couple was also seen dancing joyfully, sharing intimate moments with their loved ones.

3. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s film with Sonu Sood creating excitement

On January 12, 2025, during a Q&A session on X (formerly Twitter), a fan shared an old picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Sonu Sood flexing their biceps, jokingly calling it a leaked photo from Fateh 2.

Advertisement

Sonu responded with excitement, confirming that Fateh 2 is on track. When asked about Salman Khan’s thoughts on the film, Sonu playfully referred to Salman as a ‘big brother’ and jokingly suggested a cameo from him in Fateh 2.

4. KL Rahul can't stop admiring Athiya Shetty's baby bump

KL Rahul recently shared a heartwarming photo dump from his Australia tour during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Among the casual shots, including one of him sipping coffee at a street cafe and a cozy date with his wife Athiya Shetty, it was the final picture that stole the spotlight.

In it, glowing in a sweater and oversized pants, Athiya smiles with a beverage in hand while KL lovingly admires her baby bump. The couple's adorable moment is captioned "Aus leftovers." Fans couldn't help but gush over the sweet snapshot.

5. Anushka Sharma ensures safety of paps while returning from Alibaug

On January 13, 2025, Anushka Sharma was spotted by paparazzi at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, returning from Alibaug without her husband, Virat Kohli. The actress looked chic in a black t-shirt paired with white palazzo pants, accessorized with a pendant, earrings, bracelets, and black shades.

Advertisement

She completed her look with a black bag and tied-up hair. As she walked, Anushka noticed a bus approaching and kindly warned the paparazzi, saying, "Guys, bus aa raha hai" (bus is coming). She then thanked them and waved goodbye.

Stay tuned for more such news!

ALSO READ: Kiran Rao fears negative impact of social media on son Azad; calls it a ‘slippery slope for any parent’