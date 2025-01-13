Pregnant Athiya Shetty is glowing and smiling as hubby KL Rahul can’t stop admiring her baby bump; INSIDE couple’s Australia photo dump

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who tied the knot in 2023, make for one of the most stunning celebrity couples. In 2024, they announced that they were expecting their first child, much to the delight of their well-wishers. The cricketer recently shared an unseen photo dump from Australia, and the picture of him admiring his glowing and smiling wife’s baby bump is everything.

Today, January 13, 2025, KL Rahul took to Instagram and shared some pictures from his recent Australia tour, where he was playing in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the first picture, he was seen sitting in a cafe on the street and enjoying his coffee. The second photo showed two cups of coffee and a brownie, hinting that KL was on a date with his wife, Athiya Shetty.

There were some random snapshots of KL Rahul showing him getting into a car, standing in front of a house, sitting on a bench, and more. One picture showed an aesthetic visual of the beach. However, it was the last slide that caught everyone’s attention. KL and Athiya were sitting outside a cafe. The actress wore a sweater and oversized grey pants as she drank a beverage with a happy face. Her husband couldn’t stop admiring her and her baby bump.

KL captioned the post, “Aus leftovers.” Have a look!

Advertisement

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the pictures in the comments section. One person said, “Little KL is Coming,” while another wrote, “Very cool amazing lov it so much.” Many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis to convey their love.

On November 8, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul shared their pregnancy announcement on Instagram. The image said, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," accompanied by little footprints.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday shares memories with son River from Malibu amid California wildfires: ‘I can’t imagine…’