Masaba Gupta flaunts customized bracelet as she reveals her daughter’s name and undeniably it’s the most beautiful choice

Veteran actor Neena Gupta’s daughter and, renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta, welcomed her first child last year with Satyadeep Misra. The couple welcomed their daughter on October 12, 2024, and now, months later, Masaba revealed that they’ve named their daughter Matara.

On January 13, Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram handle and posted an endearing picture featuring her and her husband Satyadeep Misra's little daughter’s hand. The special photo also shows her flaunting a beautiful gold bracelet customized with their daughter’s name. The little one is seen wearing a white and gold printed outfit.

"3 months with my Matara," wrote Masaba in the caption, followed by explaining the meaning of the name. She expressed, "The name embodies the divine feminine energies of 9 Hindu goddesses, celebrating their strength and wisdom. Also, the star of our eyes."

Soon after, Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah’s wife, Sanjana Ganesan, among others, dropped the red heart and nazar amulet emoji. In addition to this, several internet users also extended their wishes and praised the "beautiful" and "stylish" name.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra got married on January 27, 2023. A year later in April 2024, Masaba announced that she was expecting her first child and announced the arrival of their daughter in October. “Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day, 11.10.2024,” the special post was captioned.

During a recent Q and A session on her social media handle, a fan asked the actress if she was doing okay after the delivery. To this, Gupta recounted that she wished she hadn’t joined work before her 40 days of postpartum were up. “I wish I gave myself some more time,” she said.

Apart from being a renowned fashion designer, Masaba has also ventured into acting. She is known for her appearance in shows like Modern Love Mumbai, the reality drama series, Masaba Masaba, and more.

