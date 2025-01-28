Bollywood Newswrap, January 28: Update on Salman Khan, Sooraj Barjatya's next project; Shah Rukh Khan’s Carter Road home to go for redevelopment and more

From Salman Khan, Sooraj Barjatya reuniting for another project, Shah Rukh Khan's Carter Road home reportedly getting redeveloped to the announcement of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein—if you missed the big headlines of the day, here's a quick recap!

Here are the 5 major Bollywood news from January 28, 2025:

1. Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya’s next project on cards? Filmmaker gives MAJOR update

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Sooraj Barjatya expressed his excitement about collaborating with Salman Khan again. He shared, "The next project is on the cards, and it will be on a different matured level."

2. Tere Ishk Mein: Dhanush and Aanand L Rai bring back their magic 12 years after Raanjhanaa with Kriti Sanon

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Kriti Sanon was in advanced talks for a role, and now it’s confirmed—she has been paired opposite Dhanush. The excitement is building as the first look of Kriti from Tere Ishk Mein has been revealed, and it’s guaranteed to give you chills.

3. Khushi Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on getting lip fillers and nose job

Khushi Kapoor is one of the most well-known actresses of the current generation in Bollywood. She has a huge following on social media, and her honest confessions often create a buzz online. After revealing that she had undergone lip filler and nose job procedures, the Loveyapa actress recently opened up about her choices, stating that it "wasn’t really a big deal."

Advertisement

4. Saif Ali Khan Attack: Saba Pataudi claps back at trolls questioning actor’s quick recovery

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by a knife-wielding intruder at his Bandra residence, suffering multiple stab wounds, including injuries to his neck and spine. He was swiftly rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries and was discharged on January 21.

This led to online trolls questioning the rapidity of his recovery. In defense of her brother, his sister, Saba Pataudi, took to Instagram, urging the trolls to "educate yourselves."

5. Shah Rukh Khan’s Carter Road home to go for redevelopment? Here’s what we know

Shah Rukh Khan’s renowned residence on Carter Road, named Amrit, is reportedly slated for redevelopment. Situated in one of Mumbai’s most upscale areas, the property has been a prominent landmark tied to the actor and his family. The property also includes a terrace flat that SRK once used as an office space.

Advertisement

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Paatal Lok: 10 best dialogues of Jaideep Ahlawat aka Hathiram Chaudhary that boast his 'chaud' and made us his 'permanent fan'