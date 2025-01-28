Tere Ishk Mein: Kriti Sanon’s fresh pairing with Dhanush in Aanand L Rai’s next confirmed with heart-wrenching video; WATCH

After their successful collaboration on Raanjhanaa in 2013, Aanand L Rai and Dhanush are reuniting for another epic romance, Tere Ishk Mein. Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Kriti Sanon was in advanced talks for a role, and now it’s confirmed—she’s been paired opposite Dhanush in a fresh pairing. The excitement is building as the first look of Kriti from the film has been revealed, and it’s guaranteed to give you chills. We can’t wait to see what this captivating story has in store!

Yes, you heard it right! The first look video of Kriti Sanon is out, and it's sure to send chills down your spine. The clip begins with Kriti walking through a chaotic, war-like scene, looking stressed and broken as people around her are caught in fierce conflict.

Her troubled expression is heart-wrenching, drawing you in. As the tension builds, she pours petrol on herself and holds a lighter, preparing to set herself on fire. What happens next remains a mystery, but one thing’s for sure – this gripping first look is absolutely unmissable.

This comes just a day after the team behind Tere Ishk Mein dropped another teaser, featuring a heartfelt voiceover by an unnamed actress. In the emotional clip, she powerfully asks, “Shankar, Ishq mein sirf ladke hi marte hai kya? Kuch ladkiya bhi kaleja rakhti hai jaan dene ka."

Last year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Kriti was in talks with the director. An insider disclosed that she was captivated not only by the storyline but also by the depth of her character’s arc and its transformation over the course of the narrative.

Advertisement

Produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, Tere Ishk Mein promises an emotional rollercoaster with a powerful soundtrack by the iconic A.R. Rahman and soulful lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The film, penned by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, aims to capture the fiery passion and intensity that defined Raanjhanaa, while venturing into uncharted narrative territory.

After delays due to Dhanush’s earlier commitments, the film is now set to begin production in October 2024, with a theatrical release slated for 2025. Collaborating once again with Rahman, who has previously worked with Rai on Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, this film is sure to be a captivating journey. The project is presented by T-Series, Colour Yellow, and produced by a dynamic team of industry leaders.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon and rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia's romantic UNSEEN PICS from their New Year vacation go viral; don't miss