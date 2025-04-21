Idly Kadai: Fire breaks out on the sets of Dhanush starrer during shoot in Tamil Nadu; here’s what we know

Dhanush is currently filming for his upcoming movie Idly Kadai, which is being directed by the actor himself. According to recent reports, a fire broke out on the film’s set during shooting.

As reported by ANI, the shoot was taking place in Anupapatti village, located in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu. An elaborate set had been erected for the film, featuring a street lined with shops and houses, which was intended to be used for an upcoming schedule.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the fire accident. However, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown. The drama film is also being co-produced by Dhanush under his banner, Wunderbar Films.

Idly Kadai features Dhanush and Nithya Menen in the lead roles, along with an ensemble cast that includes Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Prakash Raj, Sathyaraj, Parthiban, and P. Samuthirakani in key roles.

The film marks Dhanush’s fourth directorial venture. It was initially slated for release on April 10, 2025, but was postponed due to delays in production. The movie is now scheduled to hit the big screens on October 1, 2025.

The music for the film is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, with cinematography by Kiran Koushik and editing by Prasanna GK.

On the work front, Dhanush is next set to appear in Kuberaa, a social thriller directed by Sekhar Kammula, which is slated for release on June 20, 2025. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The makers recently unveiled the first single from the movie, titled Poyivaa Nanba, composed by Devi Sri Prasad and sung by Dhanush himself.

Looking ahead, Dhanush will be seen in the lead role in Tere Ishk Mein, co-starring Kriti Sanon for the first time. The actor also has upcoming projects with directors Rajkumar Periasamy and Mari Selvaraj in the pipeline.

