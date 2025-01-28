Shah Rukh Khan’s Carter Road home to go for redevelopment? Here’s what we know

Shah Rukh Khan’s renowned residence on Carter Road, named Amrit, is reportedly slated for redevelopment, according to sources within the industry. Situated in one of Mumbai’s most upscale areas, the property has been a prominent landmark tied to the actor and his family. Reports suggest that developers are eyeing the building for a potential project. The property also includes a terrace flat that SRK once used as an office space.

According to Etimes, Varun Singh, the Founder of SquareFeatIndia, informed that the committee is expected to soon finalize two developers and assess which one is best suited for the redevelopment project.

Singh mentioned that, according to Bandra brokers, around 10 builders had expressed interest in redeveloping the property, with 7 of them presenting their proposals to the society. He added that in the coming week, the committee might select two developers and evaluate their suitability for the project.

Actor-producer Viveck Vaswani earlier, in an interview, shared that before Shah Rukh Khan got married, he had lived in Vaswani's house. After his marriage to Gauri Khan, they moved to an empty flat owned by Aziz Mirza in Devdutt, located next to The Taj Lands End.

Vaswani revealed that after their wedding, Shah Rukh and Gauri lived in a modest 1RK flat in Asuda Kutri, Mount Mary. During this challenging period, filmmaker Prem Lalwani offered Shah Rukh a role in the film Guddu.

SRK requested Rs 40 lakh to buy a flat and promised to commit to the film's dates in return. Lalwani provided the money, which Shah Rukh used to purchase the flat, Amrit. The property was previously owned by AK Talwar, Rajesh Khanna's maternal uncle.

Carter Road, a highly desirable area in Bandra, is known for its prestigious residential and commercial properties. Shah Rukh Khan, however, primarily resides with his family at the iconic Mannat on Bandstand.

On the professional front, Khan is set to star in Siddharth Anand's upcoming film King, alongside Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma. The film is being described as a high-energy action thriller.

