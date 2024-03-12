Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 12: Salman Khan announces film with AR Murugadoss, Sajid Nadiadwala; Ranveer Singh reveals 'Science of Orry' in hilarious video

On the eventful twelfth day of March 2024, we got some exciting, entertaining Bollywood news from the industry. Firstly, Salman Khan announced his next film with AR Murugadoss, Sajid Nadiadwala. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh revealed the 'Science of Orry' in a hilarious video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event, and there was much more news.

Take a look at the top 5 Bollywood news of March 12, 2024

1. Salman Khan announces next film with AR Murugadoss, Sajid Nadiadwala

On his Instagram, Salman Khan shared a picture with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala and announced his next project. With the picture, a collage, the actor wrote, "Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @a.r.murugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film !! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025."

2. Ranveer Singh reveals 'Science of Orry' in hilarious video

Orry took to his Instagram handle to share a video featuring the actor Ranveer Singh from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, where the actor is seen talking about the "Science of Orry" and sharing unknown details about him and his scoring system. The video also featured Arjun Kapoor.

3. Aamir Khan shares details about Sitaare Zameen Par

During the live session from Aamir Khan Productions Instagram account, Aamir Khan shared details about his upcoming Sitaare Zameen Par. He said that the film is set to follow a fun path, unlike Taare Zameen Par. Continuing, Aamir Khan said, "The same amount that Taare Zameen Par has made you cry, Sitaare Zameen Par will make you laugh."

4. Yami Gautam drops birthday post for hubby Aditya Dhar

Taking to her Instagram handle, Yami Gautam shared a picture of her posing with hubby Aditya Dhar and shared a heartwarming post for her husband's birthday. Yami wrote, "Happy birthday to my Words shall never do justice to how I feel about you & the fact that I lucked out marrying the best man in the world. Thank you for everything that you do & what you are. I love you so much Happy birthday, Aditya."

5. Rakul Preet Singh revisits Jackky Bhagnani's first meeting with her father

In a recent conversation with DNA, the newlywed Rakul Preet Singh was questioned about whether Jackky Bhagnani felt nervous about meeting her father, a retired officer of the Indian Army. Rakul revealed that she was the most worried in that situation. Reflecting on their first encounter, Rakul recounted when Jackky visited Delhi for her mother's birthday. She said she had advised her father not to make it awkward since they had just started dating, instructing him to simply "see the boy." Rakul disclosed that she had assured Jackky not to worry, telling him that her father wouldn't inquire much.

