Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 27: Alia Bhatt to host first Hope Gala event in London; Virat Kohli’s awe-inspiring love for daughter Vamika

Just like the other days, today, March 27 also brought a lot of exciting entertaining news from the Bollywood industry. From Alia Bhatt reportedly gearing up to host the first Hope Gala event in London to Virat Kohli expressing his love for his daughter Vamika, several captivating news buzzed throughout the day.

Quickly read top 5 Bollywood news of March 27, 2024

1. Alia Bhatt set to host Hope Gala event in London

According to several reports, Alia Bhatt is all set to host her first 'Hope Gala' event in London. It has been revealed that the actress will be hosting the event tomorrow i.e. March 28 in partnership with the Mandarin Oriental hotel group at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London.

2. Virat Kohli expresses his love for daughter Vamika

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their first baby, a daughter named Vamika in 2021. The cricketer is currently busy with IPL 2024. During a conversation with former cricketer Robin Uthappa, Virat can be seen telling Robin, "You'd be so rigid for so many other things, but when it comes to that little human, you are like 'BAM'". Further when Robin says, "So we know that Vamika's got him around her little finger." Replying to this, Virat smiles and says, "Always". Isn't that adorable?

Advertisement

3. Ila Arun reacts to Choli Ke Peeche recreation in Crew

Singer and actor Ila Arun reacted to her iconic song Choli Ke Peeche's recreated version in Crew. During an interview with India Today, she said, "They called me five minutes before the launch of the song and asked my blessing. What else I could do, except give them my blessings? I was dumbfounded but couldn't ask them why have you done this?" She also added, "Why can't they just create their own number? Young directors should create energetic, powerful songs that will be liked by the younger generation."

4. Kartik Aaryan wraps first schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Triptii Dimri

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a picture featuring himself and actress Triptii Dimri, to announce the first shooting schedule wrap of their upcoming movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In the photo, Kartik and Triptii were seen holding a clapboard bearing the film’s title.

5. Kriti Kharbanda’s wedding lehenga is a heartfelt tribute to Pulkit Samrat’s late mother

It has been known that Kriti Kharbanda's wedding lehenga holds a deeply heartfelt symbolism. According to close sources, Pulkit Samrat's late mother had a special wish for her son's wedding and that was to dress his bride in her favorite color, pink lehenga. The source mentioned, "Pulkit's mom's favorite color was pink; she wanted to see Pulkit's bride in a pink lehenga and shared this wish with Kriti.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: 20 best Andaz Apna Apna dialogues that still live rent free in our minds