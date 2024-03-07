Bollywood Newswrap, Mar 7: Radhika Merchant reveals reason to host pre-wedding with Anant Ambani in Jamnagar; Ajay Devgn's Maidaan trailer OUT

On the eventful seventh day of March 2024, we got a lot of entertaining news from the glitzy world of Bollywood. Days after the pre-wedding event, Anant Ambani's would-be-wife Radhika Merchant revealed the reason why they chose Jamnagar as the event venue. On the other hand, the much-awaited trailer of Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan was released. Let's go through the top 5 Bollywood news of today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of March 7, 2024

1. Radhika Merchant on choosing Jamnagar as pre-wedding venue

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani had a lavish three-day pre-wedding in Jamnagar. During an interview with Vogue US, Radhika Merchant revealed why she and Anant Ambani chose Jamnagar for their pre-wedding festivities. Radhika said that choosing Jamnagar was a way of honoring their roots and the family's legacy. She added that it is where her husband-to-be works and spends most of their time. "It is also where Anant's grandmother, Kokilaben, was born and truly where our heart is. Anant and I both believe that this is our karma bhoomi or land of duty," quipped Radhika.

2. Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan trailer OUT

The makers of the upcoming film Maidaan unveiled the trailer across various social media platforms. The 2-minute and 43-second trailer offers a glimpse into the extraordinary true story of an unsung hero, Syed Abdul Rahim, who devoted his life to football and brought immense pride to India. The film's trailer showcases how Rahim, as the coach portrayed by Ajay Devgn, made history and broke records for India in the world of football. Despite the passage of 60 years, his achievements remain unparalleled in the realm of the world's most played sport.

Maidaan also features pivotal roles for Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and well-known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, It is set to grace theaters on the auspicious occasion of Eid in April 2024.

3. Kiara Advani reacts to Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha's new song

Today, March 7, the makers of Yodha released a new song titled Tere Sang Ishq Hua. In the song, the on-screen chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna is refreshing. Now, a while ago, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram Story and reacted to the music video. Re-sharing the music video on her Story, Kiara wrote, "Sweeetestttt (pink hearts) #TereSangIshqHua @raashiikhanna @sidmalhotra"

4. Navya Naveli Nanda talks about her decision not to enter Bollywood

Navya Naveli Nanda recently opened up about her career interests in an interview with CNBC-TV18. When asked about her decision not to pursue a career in the film industry, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan shared that both sides of her family have a rich heritage. She said that on her father's side, they have a four-generation history in business, and she finds it to be a familiar and straightforward path for her.

5. Sanjay Leela Bhansali launches his music label Bhansali Music

Sanjay Leela Bhansali took to his Instagram handle to announce the launch of his music label, Bhansali Music. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Music brings me great joy and peace. It's an integral part of my being. I am now launching my own music label "Bhansali Music." I wish the audience to experience the same joy and spiritual connect that I feel when I listen to or create music." ~ Sanjay Leela Bhansali"

