Bollywood Newswrap, May 22: Shah Rukh Khan rushed to hospital after KKR vs SRH match; SLB on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal's Love and War

May 22, 2024, was filled with numerous exciting and important news that came from the Bollywood industry. In case you missed any information, this article will update you from all angles.

From Shah Rukh Khan getting admitted to hospital after KKR vs SRH IPL match to Sanjay Leela Bhansali sharing some details about Love & War, let's have a read to today's top news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of May 22, 2024

1. Shah Rukh Khan was rushed to Ahmedabad hospital

After the KKR vs SRH playoff match on May 21, Shah Rukh Khan reached the ITC Narmada Hotel in Ahmedabad with the team late at night. His condition worsened in the morning (May 22), and he was taken to KD Hospital at around 1 pm. Reports suggest that he suffered from dehydration due to excessive heat, hence the situation occurred. Juhi Chawla-Jay Mehta and the actor's wife Gauri Khan were seen arriving at the hospital to pay a visit.

2. Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Love & War

In a recent conversation with Variety, Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed some details about his upcoming movie, Love & War. The director stated that it is a love story and in contrast to the "dances, pillars, architecture, drapes, curtains, and jewelry" elements of his historical projects, he described it as a "slightly contemporary work." Talking about the casting of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal, SLB remarked, “It’s nice to work with this wonderful cast of Ranbir, Vicky, and Alia. It’ll be nice to see how their chemistry works.” He also mentioned that it is a "triangular love story."

3. Salman Khan asks Bombay HC to remove his name in petition made by Anuj Thapan's mother

According to Bar and Bench, Salman Khan asked the Bombay High Court today, on May 22 to remove him as a party in the petition by the mother of Anuj Thapan seeking a CBI investigation into the custodial death of her son. The actor claimed that there were no allegations made against him in the petition however the plea sought to register an FIR against him.

4. Aditi Rao Hydari ‘walks into Cannes’ in true Heeramandi style

Aditi Rao Hydari shared a video where we can see the actress performing her viral Gaja Gamini walk at French Riveria. Wearing a striking yellow and black gown with a halter neck, accentuated by an umbrella in hand, she was accompanied by two companions and captioned it, "Walking into Cannes like."

5. Virat Kohli’s security not under any threat

Earlier it was reported that RCB cancelled their practice session and press conference due to Virat Kohli receiving security threats. Refuting any terror threat, Anil Patel told TOI, “We had made provision for both the Rajasthan Royals and RCB to practice at the Gujarat College ground.” However, Rajasthan Royals practiced from 3.30 to 6.30 pm at the Gujarat College ground but RCB skipped their practice session due to the prevailing heat wave in the city.

