Bollywood Newswrap, November 22, 2024: Salman Khan, Atlee join hands for mega-budget reincarnation drama; Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha joins mom’s girl gang and more

Just like any other day, November 22 was also filled with major updates from B-town. From Salman Khan and Atlee joining hands for a reincarnation action drama to Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha joining mom’s girl gang, several new updates made headlines today. But if you aren’t caught up with all the news of the day then fret not.

Here are the top 5 stories from November 22, 2024:

1. Atlee to collaborate with Salman Khan on his sixth directorial

An industry insider exclusively told Pinkvilla that Atlee has been working on a mega-budget reincarnation drama for the last year, which is set in two distinct eras – past and present.

“It’s going to be Salman Khan presented like never before in the avatar of a warrior in the period era, whereas the present era dynamics have been kept under wraps for now,” the source stated adding that the focus of the film will be more towards the period portions than the present.

2. Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha joins her mom’s girl gang

Alia Bhatt’s best friend Akansha Ranjan recently took to her Instagram account and shared a photo dump. The album showcased the Jigra actress and her daughter Raha Kapoor having a blast with the girl gang. Dressed in a black shirt and white pants, Alia relaxed on the balcony while her daughter Raha looked cute in pink attire.

3. Shah Rukh Khan taught Suhana and Ananya healthy competition reveals Bhavana Pandey

Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey recently revealed that Shah Rukh Khan would often coach the girls in sports and taught them the importance of healthy competition.

“Shah Rukh taught them the art of being competitive in a healthy manner which was beautiful and he used to always take their side over Aryan and the boys,” the Bollywood wife told Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel.

4. Mohini Dey reacts to rumors of her divorce connection to AR Rahman

AR Rahman’s bassist Mohini Dey took to her Instagram to address the ongoing rumors and speculation regarding the connection of her divorce announcement with that of AR Rahman.

“I've been getting a humungous amount of requests for interviews and I know exactly what its about so, I have to respectfully turn each one down because I am not interested in fueling into ABSOLUTE BS. I believe my energy is not worth spending on RUMOURS. Kindly, respect my privacy,” she expressed in her IG stories.

5. Ajay Devgn celebrates 33 years of Phool Aur Kaante

As his debut movie Phool Aur Kaante completed 33 years, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram and expressed his emotions about the same. He penned in his post, “From the entry in Phool aur Kaante (my fav but scary) to everything I stand for today, this journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. For every clap, cheer and moments full of love, thank you always.”

