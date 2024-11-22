AR Rahman’s bassist Mohini Dey REACTS to rumors of her divorce connection to Oscar-winning music director; ‘I believe my energy...'

Hours after AR Rahman and Saira Banu announced their divorce, the music director's bassist Mohini Dey shared news of her own separation from her husband, Mark Hurtsuch. Mohini has now finally reacted to dismiss any connection between the two announcements. Responding to trolls, she urged people to respect her privacy and clarified that she had turned down interview requests, explaining that 'she didn't want to waste her energy on unfounded rumors'.

Mohini Dey wrote on her Instagram story, "I've been getting a humungous amount of requests for interviews and I know exactly what its about so, I have to respectfully turn each one down because I am not interested in fueling into ABSOLUTE BS."

She added, "I believe my energy is not worth spending on RUMOURS. Kindly, respect my privacy."

See the post here:

Music composer and singer AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, left everyone stunned when they announced their separation after 29 years of marriage. On November 19, just hours after they shared their post on social media, Rahman's bassist, Mohini Dey, also revealed her divorce from her husband, Mark Hurtsuch.

The coincidence in the timing of both announcements led many netizens to speculate about a possible connection between them.

Adding to that Rahman and Saira's lawyer denied any links between the two separations, now Mohini addressed the rumors circulating online and urged people to respect her privacy.

Advertisement

In a separate development, Rahman’s son, AR Ameen, strongly responded to the rumors about his parents’ alleged separation, which were tied to Mohini Dey. He called his father a "legend" and expressed his disappointment over the spread of false rumors.

He stressed the importance of truth and respect when discussing someone's life and legacy, encouraging others to refrain from spreading misinformation and to uphold his father's dignity and the significant impact he has had on many.

Meanwhile, Mohini Dey, a skilled music composer, producer, and vocalist, began her musical journey at the age of nine. Throughout her career, she has worked with several prominent international artists, including Zakir Hussain, Shivamani, Willow Smith, Steve Vai, Marco Minnemann, Jordan Rudes, and others, in addition to her collaborations with Rahman.

ALSO READ: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni opens up about her apology to Shalini Passi for spilling wine on her in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: ‘If I mean something…’