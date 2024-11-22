33 years of Phool Aur Kaante: Ajay Devgn celebrates debut film's milestone in THIS special manner; calls his journey 'extraordinary’

Ajay Devgn, the Bollywood icon with an incredible lineup of thrillers and comedies, completed 33 years in the industry since his debut Phool Aur Kaante on November 22, 1991. Celebrating in style, he shared a creative miniature of his legendary entry scene, calling his cinematic journey nothing less than ‘extraordinary’.

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to celebrate 33 years since the release of his debut film Phool Aur Kaante with stunning photos of a miniature capturing his iconic entry scene. This thoughtful tribute highlights his journey from his daring debut to becoming one of Bollywood's most beloved stars.

He captioned his post, “From the entry in Phool aur Kaante (my fav but scary) to everything I stand for today, this journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. For every clap, cheer and moments full of love, thank you always

The moment the Singham Again actor shared the miniature replica of his Phool Aur Kaante entry scene, fans flooded the comment section with love and nostalgia. Vindu Dara Singh reminisced, “Still can remember the whistles that flew on the premiere show of this great film! What an incredible journey, bhai. More power to you! Love you, hamesha and waiting for #SonOfSardar2 to shatter records now!”

Another fan eagerly asked, “Phool Aur Kaante 2 kab ayega sir ji?” while others chimed in with admiration: “Best film thi Phool Aur Kaante,” and “You are the big action star in Bollywood, boss.” One even hailed him as “the greatest of all time, Mr. Ajay Devgn!”

Released in 1991, Phool Aur Kaante featured a stellar cast including Madhoo, Aruna Irani, Jagdeep, and Amrish Puri and was directed by Kuku Kohli. Ajay Devgn’s debut film not only marked the beginning of his illustrious acting career but also paved the way for his future as a director. Over the years, he has carved out a special place for himself in Bollywood, becoming one of the most respected figures in both acting and direction.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn recently made a thrilling return to the iconic role of DCP Bajirao Singham in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. In this action-packed installment, Kareena Kapoor reprises her role as Avni Kamat, Singham's wife, while Arjun Kapoor takes on the role of the fierce antagonist, Danger Lanka.

The film intensifies as Danger Lanka kidnaps Kareena’s character, setting the stage for a gripping face-off between him and Singham, promising fans another high-octane adventure in the Singham franchise.

