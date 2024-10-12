Bollywood Newswrap, October 12: Jackie Shroff’s Baby John look OUT, Alia Bhatt reveals Neetu Kapoor cheered loudest for her, and more

The weekend is finally here! If you’re a Bollywood enthusiast who loves keeping up with the latest buzz but found yourself lost in weekend vibes, don’t fret—we’ve got you covered. From the captivating first look of Jackie Shroff in Baby John starring Varun Dhawan to the accolades Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi has garnered from Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, here’s your dose of today’s top Bollywood headlines!

1. Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi earns accolades from Joseph Gordon-Levitt

During his visit to India for IFP season 14, hosted by Rajkummar Rao, Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt lauded Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. He shared that the film ignited his curiosity about Indian cinema, comparing the experience to immersing himself in a Martin Scorsese film, as reported by Hindustan Times. He said, "It was different than really anything I'd seen, because it was this very heavy, distinguished drama that felt almost like a Scorsese movie at times."

Joseph found the film to be a captivating and distinguished drama, particularly impressed by the beautifully crafted musical sequences that enhanced its authenticity and charm. Enchanted by the experience, he expressed a strong desire to delve deeper into Indian cinema, emphasizing his appreciation for the culture that inspired his visit. His enthusiasm for the vibrant local cinematic landscape has fueled his ambition to create a film in India.

2. Baby John actor Jackie Shroff’s first look OUT

On Dussehra, the makers of Baby John featuring Varun Dhawan revealed the first look of Jackie Shroff as Babbar Sher, setting the stage for an intense portrayal that’s bound to send shivers down your spine. Released on October 12, 2024, the 1-minute, 10-second clip highlights Jackie’s fierce demeanor as the antagonist, showcasing him as a rugged prisoner with long gray hair.

Accompanied by catchy theme music, Jackie introduces himself as 'Babbar Sher'. Varun Dhawan shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Get ready to meet the darkness you never saw coming... The evil of #BabyJohn! #BabbarSher is coming for you!”

3. Ranbir Kapoor reveals being busy with ‘home production’ Raha

In a light-hearted chat with Instant Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his journey into fatherhood. When asked how he was adjusting to parenting, he playfully remarked, "Aaj kal mein apne home production se hi busy hu, which is Raha" (These days I am busy with my home production, which is Raha). He added with a smile, "It’s just the best feeling in the world."

4. Actress Preeti Jhangiani opens up on husband Parvin Dabas’ accident

After a serious car accident landed actor Parvin Dabas in the ICU, his wife, Preeti Jhangiani, opened up about the harrowing experience. In her chat with Hindustan Times, she expressed gratitude for overcoming the distressing moments that followed. She shared that they faced a significant scare, especially due to Parvin's severe concussion, but they are now looking forward to brighter days. Preeti also shared happy news about his recovery, noting that he is feeling much better. While he hasn't fully returned to work, he is gradually regaining his strength and prioritizing a careful recovery process.

5. Alia Bhatt on mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor cheering loudest for her

In a candid conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan on What Women Want, Alia Bhatt spoke warmly about her admiration for Neetu Kapoor, her mother-in-law. She revealed that their relationship has blossomed into a genuine friendship, especially over the past six months.Recalling a recent trip to Paris, Alia shared how Neetu enthusiastically supported her at a special event. As Alia walked the ramp, she felt transported back to her school days, with Neetu cheering her on as the loudest supporter.

Moreover, Alia highlighted a heartfelt moment when Neetu expressed her wish to foster the same close bond with Alia that she shared with her own mother-in-law. This sentiment resonated deeply with Alia, further solidifying their unique connection.

