Mohabbatein actress Preeti Jhangiani admits it was ‘scary’ after husband Parvin Dabas’ accident: ‘He had such a big…’

Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani, a cherished couple in the entertainment world, recently went through a difficult period when Parvin experienced a serious car accident that left him hospitalized in the ICU at Bandra Hospital, Mumbai. Preeti, known for her role in Mohabbatein, described the situation as frightening, sharing, “He had such a big concussion."

Parvin Dabas recently faced a challenging ordeal after a car accident resulted in a severe concussion, leaving his loved ones concerned. In an interview with Hindustan Times, his wife and actress Preeti Jhangiani reflected on the difficult experience, expressing relief that they have moved past the frightening moments following the incident.

The couple endured a major scare, especially with Parvin’s significant concussion adding to the uncertainty, but now they are focused on moving forward and embracing the better days ahead. "We had a big, big scare. Immediately after the accident was scary, particularly since he had such a big concussion," she said.

Preeti Jhangiani provided a positive update on Parvin Dabas's health, sharing that he is recovering well and feeling much better. Although he hasn't fully returned to work yet, he's gradually getting back on his feet and taking things at a slower pace to ensure a steady recovery.

Reflecting on her comeback, Preeti Jhangiani shared that Kafas posed a significant challenge for her. Unlike the exaggerated or dramatic roles that come more naturally, the subtlety and realism demanded for this project required a deeper level of effort and preparation. It pushed her to explore a different side of her acting, making the experience both demanding and rewarding.

Preeti Jhangiani shared her approach to future acting projects, emphasizing a selective and thoughtful process. She expressed that any role she takes on will be carefully considered, focusing on characters with meaningful stories. Given her busy schedule, she’s determined to choose only roles that truly resonate with her, ensuring her time and efforts are invested in projects that matter.

Parvin Dabas first stepped into the world of acting with Dillagi in 1999, but it was his standout performance in Monsoon Wedding (2001) that put him in the spotlight. Since then, he has built an impressive filmography, featuring in popular titles such as Khosla Ka Ghosla, Ragini MMS 2, and The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. His acting repertoire also spans regional cinema, where he explored diverse roles.

Meanwhile, Preeti Jhangiani entered Bollywood with Aditya Chopra's Mohabbatein in 2000, where she gained recognition for her role. After a successful run in films, she tied the knot with Parvin Dabas in 2008. The couple now shares a happy family life, raising their two sons together while continuing to balance their personal and professional lives.

