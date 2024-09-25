Bollywood Newswrap, September 25: Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s teaser date revealed; Priyanka Chopra stuns at Citadel: Honey Bunny screening

Today, September 25, 2024, was filled with a lot of exciting Bollywood updates. We have created this newswrap for you if you missed out on anything that happened. From Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s teaser date being exclusively revealed by Pinkvilla to Priyanka Chopra making a stunning appearance at Citadel: Honey Bunny’s screening, here are today’s top headlines.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of September 25, 2024:

1. Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s teaser date unveiled

Pinkvilla exclusively disclosed that the teaser of the upcoming horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to drop on September 27. The film directed by Anees Bazmee stars Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan. BB3 is scheduled to release on Diwali.

2. Priyanka Chopra attends Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana special screening

Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana, two spinoffs in the Citadel Universe, are set to be released this year. Priyanka Chopra, who stars in the American version, recently graced the special screening of these series’ in London. She looked stunning in an orange gown and posed with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Matilda De Angelis.

3. Alia Bhatt returns from Paris with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha, and Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt recently made her Paris Fashion Week debut. The actress is now back in Mumbai. Alia was spotted at the Mumbai airport arrivals along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha. Neetu Kapoor also accompanied them.

4. Ananya Panday’s rumored beau Walker Blanco reacts to her film CTRL’s trailer

Today, the trailer of Ananya Panday’s upcoming cyber thriller CTRL was released. The Netflix film also stars Vihaan Samat and is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Ananya’s rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco took to his Instagram Stories and expressed his excitement for the film. Sharing the trailer, he wrote, “Can’t waitttt Annie!”

5. Varun Dhawan misses Citadel: Honey Bunny team as he skips London screening

Varun Dhawan wasn’t present at the recent Citadel: Honey Bunny screening in London. He posted a picture of his co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu as well as director duo Raj & DK from the event on his Stories. Varun said, “Missing my team.”

