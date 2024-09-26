Do Patti: Kriti Sanon and Kajol's upcoming mystery-thriller all set to release soon; Everything you need to know

Kriti Sanon and Kajol are all set to share screen space in Do Patti. The two will reunite nine years after Dilwale for the upcoming mystery-thriller. While the anticipation for the Crew actress’ maiden production is already high, it has been revealed that the film will be released on Netflix in the last week of October.

After a remarkable year with Crew and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiyaa, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Shashanka Chaturvedi’s Do Patti. As per a source close to the development, the wait of fans is soon going to be over as makers are all set to bring the long-awaited project in the last week of October.

The announcement of Do Patti was made last year in July with a stunning photo that featured Kriti along with Kajol, Kanika Dhillon, and Monika Shergill. The post was captioned, “Thrilled to announce DO PATTI! (butterfly emojis) Alongside 3 very strong-headed, inspiring, and immensely talented women!”

She further wrote, “Monika, we couldn’t have found a better platform than Netflix to tell this story! @netflix_in @ruchikaakapoor Superrr duperr excited to reunite with Kajol ma’am after 8years! @kajol”.

“Kanika - I’ve always loved your writing & I’m so happy to be co-producing my first with you! Ufff.. this is a special one! @kanika.d @kathhapictures This one is gonna be a thrilling game with a lot of heart! A first for Blue Butterfly Films @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial,” Sanon mentioned further, concluding her caption.

According to the teaser of Do Patti released earlier this year, Kajol takes up the role of a cop for the first time in her career, whereas Kriti turns a femme fatale. In addition to this, the film will also star Shaheer Sheikh in the key role.

During an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla earlier this year, Kriti hailed her role in Do Patti as "really challenging" which she explained stating, "It has got a lot of graph, emotions, drama and a lot of layers. It is a character with a lot of layers, so Do Patti has been one of my most challenging so far."

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films.

