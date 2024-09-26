Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan says it’s ‘Rooh Baba Vs Manjulika’ this Diwali with exciting new poster; fan calls it 'most awaited battle'

The highly anticipated third installment of the beloved horror-comedy franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is all set to hit the theaters this Diwali. Kartik Aaryan has once again thrilled fans with a brand-new poster and announced that audiences can expect an exciting face-off between Rooh Baba and Manjulika. He stated, “Rooh Baba Vs Manjulika…Iss Diwali.” One eager fan couldn’t contain their excitement, dubbing it the 'most awaited battle'.

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram today (September 26) to unveil an intense new poster for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In the striking image, he is seen holding a fire-lit torch, set against the backdrop of a haunted palace with ghostly silhouettes darkening the sky. He emphasized that his character, Rooh Baba, will confront the infamous Manjulika from the franchise. He captioned the post, “Rooh Baba Vs Manjulika…Iss Diwali (this Diwali) #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #YeDiwaliBhoolBhulaiyaaVaali.”

As soon as he posted on Instagram, fans couldn't contain their excitement. One user commented, “#bb3 dekhne ke baad bacche bhi bolenge ‘Sojaate hain warna Rooh Baba ajayega.’” Another asked, “Rooh Baba special Tandav hain ki nahi is baar?” Someone else exclaimed, “ROOH BABA VS MANJULIKA - THE MOST AWAITED BATTLE.” Another fan chimed in, “Arreeee Manju, swagat nahi karogi humara?” One user noted, “The poster is giving goosebumps and spookiness at the same time.” Another said, “Can't wait to see @kartikaaryan’s Rooh Baba vs Manjulika.” A fan also expressed, “CAN'T WAIT FOR THE OG'S FACE OFF!”

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is among the most highly anticipated films of the year. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the movie will feature key roles played by Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimrii apart from Kartik. The teaser for this much-awaited film is set to be released tomorrow (September 27). Prior to the official announcement, a source had exclusively shared this information with Pinkvilla.

Kartik Aaryan recently also announced the completion of filming for Anees Bazmee’s project by sharing a lighthearted video featuring his team. In the video, released in August, the director attempts to call for 'action,' but Kartik playfully interrupts, clarifying that it's actually a wrap. He captioned the post, "Arey pagalo. Its a wrap for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. Haveli ka darwaza ek baar phir khulne ke liye taiyaar ho chuka hai. See you This Diwali."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the third installment in the beloved horror-comedy series, is produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film will feature a recreation of the title track with Kartik, along with an epic showdown between Vidya and Madhuri in Ami Je Tomar. It is set to hit theaters this Diwali.

