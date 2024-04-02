Boney Kapoor opens up on Salman Khan-Arjun Kapoor’s fallout: ‘Today their equation might not be that good…’

Boney Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his next movie Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead. The filmmaker is currently busy in promotions and during a recent interview, he opened up about his son Arjun Kapoor’s strained relationship with superstar Salman Khan. He also revealed whether the tension between them had affected his own equation with Salman.

Boney Kapoor discusses Salman Khan and Arjun Kapoor’s fallout

In a recent interview with News18, Boney Kapoor reflected on his son Arjun Kapoor’s acting career and disclosed how Salman Khan was the first one to notice his talent. He said that he never had any idea that Arjun wanted to become an actor. Boney ji mentioned that it was Salman who told him that Arjun would become an actor and how he had the capability to do that. He revealed, “He (Salman) took it upon himself to see that he becomes an actor.”

Boney ji further recalled that Salman pushed Arjun to reduce his weight. The producer also credited Salman in regards to Arjun’s progress. Speaking about the current strain between them, Boney ji stated, “Whatever said and done, today their equation might not be that good but he gave him his best (with regard to) Arjun. His growth was influenced by Salman.”

Boney Kapoor about his own relationship with Salman Khan

During the same conversation, Boney Kapoor also revealed if the tension between Arjun Kapoor and Salman Khan had affected his own bond with the latter. He mentioned that their fallout had not impacted his equation with Salman. Boney ji expressed his love for Salman and also conveyed how there are very few people like the No Entry actor.

Calling Salman as “big hearted” and “warm hearted,” Boney ji revealed that their encounters are always filled with love and respect.

