WATCH: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif twin and win as they return after celebrating 3rd anniversary; Love & War actor’s chivalrous act has our heart

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary away from the city's hustle and bustle. The actress also posted pictures from her anniversary trip. Now, a day later, the couple is back to basics as they returned to Mumbai and the Love & War’s chivalry won us over.

On December 10, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif arrived back in Mumbai after celebrating their third wedding anniversary. In a video captured by the paparazzi, the couple was seen strolling hand-in-hand towards their parked car. Showing his affection, the Chhaava actor ensured that his wife was comfortably seated in the car.

The charming couple made a stylish statement during their recent outing, both dressed in black and beige ensembles. Kaushal opted for a black sweatshirt and a coordinating cap, teamed with beige cargo pants. On the other hand, Kat looked stunning in an all-black ensemble, accentuated by a beige trench coat. She wore her hair down and elevated her look with trendy sunglasses, adding a touch of glamour.

Earlier today, Katrina shared pictures from her anniversary trip, which included snapshots of a safari where she and Vicky spotted a leopard. The carousel of images also featured a wooden Christmas tree surrounded by numerous gifts. In one of the photos, the couple was seen holding glasses of champagne, enjoying the moment together.

In addition to this, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress shared a relaxing image of a bonfire, adding a warm touch to their celebration. The post shared by the actress exuded joy and warmth. Though the location of the trip was not specified by the actress, several fans were quick to speculate that they celebrated their anniversary in Jawai, a quaint village in Rajasthan.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in an intimate yet lavish wedding on December 9, 2021, at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Since then, the couple has consistently set relationship goals, leaving fans swooning over their heartwarming romance.

On the professional front, Katrina is yet to announce her next project, while Vicky is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

