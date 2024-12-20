Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal’s co-actor Divya Dutta says he would refuse to leave sets before doing THIS; ‘One of the finest…’

Vicky Kaushal is all set to captivate audiences with his upcoming film Chhaava. The period drama, directed by Laxman Utekar, also features Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, and Divya Dutta. In a recent interview, Dutta spoke about working with Kaushal and shared a heartfelt anecdote, saying, 'Vicky is adorable. He wouldn’t leave until he had given cues to his co-stars. I would ask him to go, but he’d refuse' adding 'he is one of the finest actors we have.'

In a recent conversation with Mid Day, Divya Dutta, who stars alongside Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, spoke highly of her co-star. She shared that Vicky is incredibly adorable, and always gave his co-stars cues on sets.

She mentioned that even when she asked him to leave, he would refuse, showing his commitment. Dutta also highlighted their bond, saying they would converse in Punjabi, which contributed to their strong camaraderie. She praised Kaushal as one of the finest actors, adding that his humility and modesty stand out despite his acting brilliance.

Excited about being part of the period drama based on the Maratha king’s reign, Dutta reflected on her portrayal of Soyarabai, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s stepmother, who had conspired against him.

She mentioned that when director Laxman Utekar first narrated the role to her, she found it completely different from anything she had done before, particularly in terms of the character's look and persona. She noted how dressing in a specific way and stepping into her character’s world truly transported her.

Advertisement

Dutta also expressed her admiration for Utekar’s direction, stating that the shots he captured gave her goosebumps and describing the film as visually stunning. She expressed her delight at being part of such a project.

Vicky is playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the film. The teaser, which was released in August 2024, showed the actor in a never-seen-before avatar.

Talking about Kaushal's other projects, he will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The movie is currently in the production stages. He also has Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik's Mahavatar in the pipeline.