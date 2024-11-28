Mahavatar: Amar Kaushik reveals inspiration behind Vicky Kaushal-led big budget mythological film after horror comedies; ‘My mother used to…’

While many were eagerly awaiting Bhediya 2, director Amar Kaushik, along with Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Productions, surprised fans by announcing Vicky Kaushal's Mahavatar. In a recent interview, Kaushik talked about the shift from horror comedies to mythology. He shared the inspiration behind this transition, revealing, "My mother used to tell me mythological stories, and they have fascinated me since childhood."

In an interview with ETimes, Amar Kaushik explained how Vicky Kaushal's Mahavatar came to life. He shared that he has always been eager to explore various genres, with mythology being a particular fascination since his childhood. Kaushik mentioned that his mother often narrated mythological stories to him, sparking his imagination about how those events might have taken place.

The Stree 2 director added, "Now that I’m in the film industry, and fortunately, some of my films have been successful, I have the support of my producers. I’ve learned a lot about VFX and storytelling, and this project feels like both a responsibility and a challenge. I think I work best when faced with a challenge.”

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Vicky has teamed up with Dinesh Vijan for a major new project. The makers then revealed the first look of Kaushal from the film, titled Mahavatar.

The first poster featuring Vicky Kaushal as Lord Parshurama, with long hair and a striking transformation, is sure to leave viewers in awe. It also showcases a Trishul, the weapon he holds in the image.

Meanwhile, according to a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, the team plans to begin filming in November 2025.

Pinkvilla previously reported that pre-production for Mahavatar will start early next year, given the scale of the project. The report emphasized that this film is the most ambitious undertaking for both Maddock Films and Vicky Kaushal.

The movie will require 6 to 8 months of preparation before filming begins. Mahavatar is slated for release during Christmas 2026.

In addition, Kaushal has other projects lined up, including Laxman Utekar's Chhaava with Rashmika Mandanna and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.