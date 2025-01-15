Chidiya Udd: Tiger Shroff reacts to dad Jackie Shroff’s crime-drama; calls him ‘Killer daddy’

Chidiya Udd is a crime drama series inspired by true events featuring Jackie Shroff, Bhoomika Meena, Sikandar Kher, and Madhur Mittal, among others. The series is now available to stream on Amazon Mx Player.

Released on January 15, 2025, the show delves into themes of survival, the complexity of human nature, and defiance. Taking to Instagram stories, Tiger Shroff shared his thoughts on his dad Jackie Shroff's new web series, calling him "killer daddy."



The story of Chidiya Udd revolves around a young woman named Seher, who finds herself entangled in a conflict with criminals. Coming from Rajasthan, Seher is forced to face the harsh realities of life in Mumbai. The series depicts her struggle to break free from the limitations imposed on her while uncovering the brutal truths of life.

Jackie Shroff, who portrays the character of Qadir Khan, shared that the world of Chidiya Udd was filled with unexpected twists, where survival was the ultimate goal, and every character was involved in their own personal battle.

He mentioned that playing Qadir was both a challenging and rewarding experience, and he believed the audience would enjoy his performance.

Bhoomika Meena, who played Seher, talked about her experience bringing the character to life. She described Seher as a resilient fighter who refused to succumb to the harshness of her surroundings. Despite the overwhelming obstacles Seher faced in such an unforgiving world, her strength and resolve stood out.

Based on Aabid Surti's novel Cages, the series starred Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Bhoomika Meena, Madhur Mittal, Mayur More, and Mita Vashisht, among others. It was produced by Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri and directed by Ravi Jadhav.

On the work front, Tiger will be next seen in Baaghi 4 alongside Sanjay Dutt.

