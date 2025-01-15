Deva: Shahid Kapoor’s action adventure’s trailer to be out on THIS date? Here’s all that we know
After Shahid Kapoor dropped a hint about Deva's trailer release, the latest reports have now confirmed the date. Read on to find out!
Shahid Kapoor's Deva teaser was released on January 5, quickly grabbing attention. The song Bhasad Macha also won over fans of the film. Now, the creators are preparing to release the film's trailer. Recently, Shahid Kapoor shared a rugged photo on his social media with the caption, "Trailer agle hafte," hinting that the highly anticipated trailer will be dropped next week. Reports now indicate that the trailer will be released on January 21, 2025.
According to Bollywood Hungama, the trailer for Deva is set to release on Tuesday, January 21. The teaser for the film and the song Bhasad Macha had already introduced audiences to the world of Deva and Shahid Kapoor's massy avatar. The trailer is expected to provide more insight into the film's plot and feature other actors, including Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, and others.
When asked about the possibility of a trailer launch event, the source was unsure but mentioned that the makers were considering it and that a clearer picture would emerge in the next day or two. The teaser had been launched at an event at Bandra Fort, but no questions were allowed from the media.
However, for the trailer launch, it was suggested that arrangements could be made for the media to interact with Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, and other cast members.
According to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) website, the theatrical trailer for the upcoming movie Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor, was certified on January 8, 2025. The trailer has been granted a ‘UA 16+’ rating and has a certified duration of 2 minutes and 22 seconds.
Deva, presented by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, is a production by Roy Kapur Films. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh KR Bansal. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on January 31, 2025.
ALSO READ: Latest OTT Releases This Week: 13 new web series and movies to watch on Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5 and more